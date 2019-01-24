Sennheiser selects MullenLowe Group to lead global marketing

The Sennheiser brand may be completely foreign to American consumers -- but that’s about to change.

The Europe-based audio company has selected MullenLowe Group to enhance its marketing strategy and help break into the crowded U.S. market.

While MullenLowe Group wrangles with strategy and creative development, media planning and buying will be handled by MullenLowe Mediahub while retail and CX activation will be taken on by MullenLowe Open.

"Sennheiser is a company with a rich heritage, strong innovative power, and an enviable reputation in the audio world," said Virginie de Beco, Sennheiser’s director of consumer marketing.

"Our products are respected and admired by people who love sound. Now we would like to take this passion for our brand further, especially in the North American markets.

"MullenLowe Group demonstrated creative thinking, media innovation, and customer experience activation ideas that we believe will spark even more interest for Sennheiser as the brand of choice for discerning listeners worldwide."

Virginie de Beco joined Sennheiser as director of consumer marketing in November following senior marketing roles at Motorola, Lenovo and Del Monte.

Her mission is to refine Sennheiser’s approach to consumer marketing and bring greater synergy to the company’s broad array of communications initiatives.

To achieve this, the brand set out to find an agency capable of aligning these goals with the ability to field integrated teams.

MullenLowe Group says it has identified a global strategic positioning and creative expression for Sennheiser. Tasked with realizing this vision is a diverse, international team with hubs in London and Boston and extended talent based in Germany and Australia.

MullenLowe Mediahub is now working on innovative, customized media strategies tailored to variances in Sennheiser’s brand awareness levels throughout Europe and North America.

Concurrently, MullenLowe Open is developing plans to elevate Sennheiser’s retail presence, both within its own channels and with key retail partners worldwide.

Kelly Fredrickson, president at MullenLowe Boston, said: "With the rise of voice-powered technology and new audio formats like podcasts and streaming music as popular mediums, sound is becoming ever more relevant. That’s why it’s incredibly exciting to be partnering with a premium brand like Sennheiser that creates great sound experiences for its customers.

"We’re honored that Sennheiser recognized the power of our ‘hyperbundled’ creative, media and activation offering. We’re looking forward to working closely with their team to amplify their tremendous audio story on a global stage."

MullenLowe Group’s first campaigns are set to debut in early 2019.