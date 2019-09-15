The Many sees momentum 8 months after name change

It’s only been eight months since The Many rebranded from Mistress, but the independent shop is already experiencing growth and success with its new persona.

In January, the agency changed its name from Mistress to showcase its more recent commitment to long-term client relationships, as well as its breadth of capabilities. And in that time, Los Angeles-based The Many has expanded to the East Coast with an office in Boston, invested in a new flagship office, brought on new clients and increased its staff by more than 30 percent.

Additionally, The Many had been sustaining a 20 percent year-on-year growth in revenue for several years, which is up to 30 percent in 2019 and is projected to be more than 50 percent going into 2020.

"This has been a transformative year for us and I don’t use those words lightly," said Christian Jacobsen, founding partner of what’s now The Many. "Everything about the company has changed and grown, and it’s stretching the leadership team to act in new ways, too."

The rebrand, he added, was "one of the most momentous decisions of the company, and it’s inspired so much positive change and forced us to grow."

Over the last eight months, The Many has added seven new clients, such as: Google, Invitae, FanDuel, Ubisoft and Missoma. The recently opened Boston office is handling work for TripAdvisor, BioFreeze and Spindrift, as well as Fanduel. Maggie Cadigan, who is originally from Boston, moved from Los Angeles back to her home city to run the new operation, which has five employees so far.

And with all of this growth, The Many is still looking to fill at least 12 more roles across the company.

The refreshed name and philosophy of The Many puts people at the center of the shop’s culture - from its own team to its clients to its partners.

"You’re the sum total of all the decisions you make," said Amir Haque, partner of The Many. "The name has inspired us to gather momentum."