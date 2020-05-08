Second Story and Rokkan to 'realign' under Razorfish amid wider Publicis Groupe agency cuts

Publicis agencies have implemented a number of separate cost-cutting measures across its U.S. network in response to COVID-19 economic impact.

Second Story and Rokkan is "realigning its talent, capabilities and work" with Razorfish, the agency has confirmed. It comes as a number of lay-offs take place at Second Story and Rokkan. The percentage of staff affected by reductions is not clear, but it is believed to be small.

There have been no lay-offs at Razorfish, say people with knowledge of the matter.

A spokesperson for Razorfish said: "By realigning the talent, capabilities, and work of Second Story and Rokkan to Razorfish, we will accelerate the combined capabilities and synergies that help businesses adapt and unlock growth for the future, while building on Razorfish’s momentum over the past months."

The agency rolled into 2020 with a new look and vision, stating on its website that focus will fall on people -- "weird, wonderful, complex people."

Meanwhile, Sapient is believed to have lost around one percent of its U.S. staff.

Most of the announcements were made this week, with a number of agencies calling town hall meetings to expand on the news Thursday afternoon.

Yesterday, Digitas implemented a number of cost-saving initiatives across its U.S. presence including salary cuts, furloughs and a number of staff reductions, believed to be less than five percent.

An agency spokesperson said: "The focus of Digitas US’ cost-cutting initiatives continues to be on serving our clients while protecting as many jobs as possible and ensuring we are best positioned for the future."

It comes after BBH cut an estimated 20 percent of total staff across New York and Los Angeles.

Neil Munn, Group CEO of BBH, said: "COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the global business landscape. Regrettably, we will be restructuring our business in line with the new realities, to ensure we have the right set-up to meet future challenges and opportunities."

The cost-saving measures are a mixed-bag across Publicis’ U.S. network, with agencies taking individual approaches. Not all are affected. It is understood that many, including Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi, have not been forced to make staff reductions in America.