'Second chance': The largest OOH campaign ever

The World Out of Home Organization claims that its global #OurSecondChance campaign has reached 40,000 digital screens with estimated media value of US$40 million. Based on the number of screens, the campaign is "comfortably the world’s biggest all-format digital out-of-home campaign ever launched", according to the organization.

The campaign, which concludes on September 30, has been seen in 60 countries/markets all over the world, including Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan in APAC.

The creative agency was New Commercial Arts and the work was distributed globally by Grand Visual.



This article first appeared on campaignasia.com.