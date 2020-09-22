'Second chance': The largest OOH campaign ever

by Staff Reporters Added 12 hours ago

The World Out of Home Organization’s global #OurSecondChance campaign has filled 40,000 digital screens with estimated media value to date of $40 million.

The World Out of Home Organization claims that its global #OurSecondChance campaign has reached 40,000 digital screens with estimated media value of US$40 million. Based on the number of screens, the campaign is "comfortably the world’s biggest all-format digital out-of-home campaign ever launched", according to the organization.

The campaign, which concludes on September 30, has been seen in 60 countries/markets all over the world, including Australia, China, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan in APAC.

The creative agency was New Commercial Arts and the work was distributed globally by Grand Visual.

This article first appeared on campaignasia.com.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS