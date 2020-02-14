Seagrams 7 proves that thirst is universal in cheeky Valentines Day campaign

by Michael Heusner Added 1 hour ago

We would totally watch a drama series about the relationship between Seagram's 7 Crown whiskey and 7UP.

Seagrams proves that the thirst is real as it slides into 7UP’s DMs on Valentine’s day. 

While they’ve been together for 60 years, they’ve had their ups and downs (who hasn’t), but that’s nothing a heart-shaped box of Seagram’s 7 Crown can’t fix. 

You can watch as Seagram’s 7 slides into 7UP’s DM’s (at two in the morning nonetheless) to wish it a happy Valentine’s day and extend a boozy box of whisky. If watching two brands flirt with each other doesn’t inspire intense passion, then surely nothing will. 

To be honest, the messages themselves probably deserve a deeper dive. Why was Seagram’s 7 just getting home at two in the morning? Why did it’s messages read as apologetic? 

There’s a soap opera in there somewhere, but for now, the two lovebirds are celebrating in style with the hashtag #7and7forever, proving that true love, endures all.  

