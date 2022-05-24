Scott Hagedorn joins Publicis Groupe in global solutions architect role

Publicis Groupe has hired long-time Omnicom Media Group (OMG) executive Scott Hagedorn in a new global role, in which he will be responsible for designing solutions that address both short- and long-term marketplace challenges.

As chief solutions architect, Hagedorn’s remit includes building solutions that bring together Publicis Groupe’s data, creative, media and technology capabilities, identifying new strategic capabilities, building centers of excellence and serving as a strategic partner to global client leaders.

He will report directly to Publicis Groupe CEO and chairman Arthur Sadoun, and joins the holding company’s U.S. leadership board.

“With our transformation behind us thanks to future-proofing acquisitions like Epsilon and Sapient, now it’s about architecting solutions using all our assets across creative, media, data and technology” Sadoun said in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome Scott as our Chief Solutions Architect. His proven creator mindset and mastery in harnessing data and technology will undoubtedly help drive success for all of our clients and their businesses during these dynamic times.”

Hagedorn joins Publicis from an 18-year stint at Omnicom Media Group, where he was most recently CEO in North America. He first joined the holding company in 2004 as chief digital officer of Rapp. =

After leadership roles at both OMD and PHD, he went on to found Omnicom’s data business Annalect, which would eventually become the foundation for the holding company’s homegrown data platform, Omni. Hagedorn also founded Hearts & Science in 2016 and led the agency for three years.

While leading Hearts & Science, Hagedorn featured in Campaign US’ Digital 40 Over 40 in 2017.

OMG announced his departure in March, when he was replaced as North America CEO by Ralph Pardo.

“My approach has always fused current client needs with intuition of where the market is headed, creating the right solutions to help brands win now and in the future,” Hagedorn said in a statement. “I look forward to joining the Publicis team and am excited to help bring together the best of its existing capabilities and find new areas of growth for its clients.”

At Publicis, Hagedorn will be joined by fellow former OMG executive Samantha Levine Archer, who he has hired to build out the holding company’s solutions in the U.S.

Archer has spent the past decade in various leadership roles at OMG agencies, most recently serving as chief transformation officer of OMG North America. Previously, she was responsible for leading client technology and solutions, and agency product at Hearts & Science. She also spent nearly five years at Annalect.