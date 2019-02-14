Scott Hagedorn appointed CEO of Omnicom Media Group North America

Scott Hagedorn has been named CEO of Omnicom Media Group’s North America operations.

Hagedorn, who steps into the role following three years as the first CEO of Hearts & Science, succeeds Page Thompson, who is retiring following a distinguished 40-year career at Omnicom.

OMG CEO Daryl Simm said: "Scott’s record of innovation and transformation, combined with his hands-on leadership experience across multiple OMG agency brands and practice categories make him the ideal choice to lead Omnicom Media Group North America into a new era."

As CEO of Hearts & Science, Hagedorn built a media agency grounded in data-driven marketing. Prior to that, he was CEO of Annalect, OMG’s data and analytics division.

Partnering with Hagedorn, John Swift has been named chief operating officer, OMG North America. Swift moves into the COO job following his tenure leading Investment and Integrated services for OMG North America, where he oversaw the expansion of OMG’s performance and activation business units.

Completing the new leadership roster, OMG president of U.S. investment Catherine Sullivan has been elevated to the role of chief investment officer for North America. Since joining OMG in 2016 following senior sales roles at NBC and Disney, Sullivan has effectively leveraged her experience on the other side of the negotiating table to deliver new value to clients by re-imagining OMG’s go-to-market strategies.

Commenting on his new role, Hagedorn said: "All marketers today face the same challenge -- how can they identify their customers across screens, and effectively and efficiently serve them relevant, resonant and human brand messaging.

"Omnicom Media Group leads the industry in enabling clients to meet this challenge for three reasons -- our people, our practices and our products. Assuring and expanding those assets will be my priority."