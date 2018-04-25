Schick parent Edgewell taps MullenLowe Group as global creative agency

Edgewell Personal Care Company, the maker and distributor of household name brands like Schick, Wilkinson Sword and Hawaiian Tropic, has selected MullenLowe Group as its global creative agency.

Some other well-known Edgewell brands include Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, Bulldog, Banana Boat, Skintimate and Edge.

The Interpublic Group agency network won the business following a competitive review that kicked off earlier this year "in efforts to consolidate and streamline global creative work," according to a statement. Edgewell’s brand marketing and indirect procurement teams ran the review.

MullenLowe Group will work with Edgewell’s portfolio of brands in 50 markets worldwide, including North America, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, Colombia, France, Japan and Australia.

The agency, which will lead the account out of its New York office, is tasked with global brand strategy, creative development, integrated campaigns, digital and social media content and community management for Edgewell. It will also have support in priority markets across Latin America, EMEA and APAC.

Prior to MullenLowe Group, JWT was Edgewell’s longtime incumbent. Representatives from the agency declined to comment.

The pitch team for MullenLowe Group was led by Global CEO Alex Leikikh, as well as Global Chief Strategy Officer James Fox, Global Chief Growth Officer Naomi Troni, Executive Creative Director Tim Vaccarino, Executive Creative Director Dave Weist, VP-Creative Director Alex Booker, VP-Creative Director Philip Sicklinger, Social & Digital Group Strategy Director Meg Riley and SVP-Head of Account Management Angela Kosniewski.

"Edgewell is a transformative win for MullenLowe Group, with a major global consumer marketer who has ambitious growth objectives, an innovative consumer-driven business model, and an inspiring challenger spirit," said Leikikh in a statement. "I’m very proud of our team for their ingenuity, creativity, passion and diligence in winning the trust of Edgewell. Our whole team is excited to begin this new global partnership."