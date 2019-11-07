SC Johnson Global CMO Ann Mukherjee to become CEO of Pernod Ricard North America

Ann Mukherjee is leaving her post as global CMO of SC Johnson to join spirits giant Pernod Ricard as CEO of North America, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Mukherjee joined SC Johnson, known for iconic brands like Scrubbing Bubbles and Pledge, in 2015 as the company's first global marketing leader. Before that, she was the president of global snacks and insights at PepsiCo.

An SC Johnson spokesperson confirmed to Campaign US that Mukherjee is stepping down from her role as global CMO. The spokesperson would not comment on who is succeeding her.

Pernod Ricard did not respond to inquiry for comment. It was not clear what will become of current Pernod Ricard North America Chairman and CEO Paul Duffy, who took on his latest role at the company in the summer of 2016.

Some of Pernod Ricard's brands include Jameson, Absolut Vodka, Malibu Rum and Chivas Regal.

Mukherjee, who was on the Holmes Report Influence 100 list last year, helped drive growth across multiple categories at SC Johnson using data-driven campaigns and efforts for the likes of Ziploc, Glade, Raid, Windex, Pledge and other brands within the portfolio.

The marketing guru joined PepsiCo in 2005 and within four years was tapped as CMO for Frito-Lay North America. In 2014, she was elevated to president of PepsiCo’s Global Snacks Group and PepsiCo Global Insights.

In an interview with AdPulp this summer, Mukherjee talked about the importance of brand distinction. She said at the time, "This point about brand distinction is so important, because if you don’t have it—other than the fact that you’re not creating competitive insulation—you’re probably going to cannibalize yourself."

The powerful female brand leader added in the interview: "What are the attributes that matter? Can you be predictive of choice? What are the attributes that matter in a particular context and how then do you leverage the distinction of your brand to own it? The more you play against that, the more you own that, the more distinction and the advantaged position you have in the marketplace."