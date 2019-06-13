Say hello to Wunderman Thompson's new NY leaders

Wunderman Thompson has appointed a new executive leadership team for its flagship New York office, including a chief experience officer and client leader.

The new team, which reports to Wunderman Thompson New York CEO Joe Crump, "brings together end-to-end capabilities that will help drive growth for its clients and people by delivering breakthrough creativity, data insights and emerging technology to reset customer experiences," according to an agency statement.

"This a team of industry stars," said Crump. "Each person has a reputation and a track record for helping big, ambitious brands seize opportunities for growth. I am thrilled to introduce such a strong leadership team to the New York market."

The appointments follow on the heels of WPP Chief Executive Mark Read telling Campaign that he is taking the necessary steps to turn around the US operation, but "it will take time" to see improvement.

"We need to be realistic about how long it will take," Read previously told Campaign, after reporting an 8.5 percent slump in net sales in North America in the first three months of 2019 – the group’s ninth quarter in a row of declining revenue in the region since Q1 2017 and its worst performance yet.

The new team includes:

Sherine Kazim, Chief Experience Officer: Kazim will lead the Customer Experience practice and create innovative products and services that can scale across digital platforms and physical spaces.

Helder Santo, Chief Client Officer: Santo, who will work to drive growth for the clients in the New York office, has nearly 20 years of experience working with major brands and integrating creativity with data and technology.

Michael Asaro, Chief Operations Officer: He will drive regional business operations growth and ensure that the agency is delivering best-in-class work for all New York clients.

Monique Sample, Director of Talent Management: Sample will manage human resources services, such as policy and procedure, administration, employee relations, rewards and recognition, on-boarding, compensation, financial reporting, mobility and immigration and compliance assurance.

Ingrid Bernstein, Chief Planning Officer: She will serve as an integrated strategist in brand communications with expertise across digital and content. Prior to this appointment, she was an executive strategy director at J. Walter Thompson New York.

Andy Jacobs, Chief Technology Officer: Jacobs will focus on the business objectives for technology, strategic vision and actionable business solutions for the New York office.

Will Sandwick and Arun Kumar, Co-Chief Data Officers: The duo will lead a cross-functional team of data scientists, analysts and experts to help clients grow through insights, measurement solution and data and analytics.