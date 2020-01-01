Say hello to Pepsi's new 'bold and unapologetic' tagline

The last tagline Pepsi introduced in America was "Joy of Cola" two decades ago, so it’s safe to say the beverage brand was due a refresh. Introducing Pepsi’s new tagline: "That’s What I Like."

Todd Kaplan, VP of marketing at Pepsi, told Campaign US that the revamped mantra was "inspired by our loyal Pepsi drinkers who are confident in who they are, proudly like what they like, and live their lives out loud without worrying about what others will think."

"They are bold, loyal, passionate and above all, unapologetic," he added.

To help bring the tagline to life, Pepsi is launching a campaign, including five national TV commercials, the first of which will roll out during select NFL Wild Card Games and the 2020 Golden Globes Telecast on Sunday. The tagline will also appear on all advertisements and promotions for Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi for the indefinite future.

Just like the tagline, Kaplan said the commercials were derived from and inspired by Pepsi consumers.

"In each spot, everyday people open an ice-cold Pepsi and then allow themselves to get lost in a moment through music, in unexpected places or situations, un-phased by the amused gaze of onlookers," he added.

Pepsi worked with Goodby Silverstein & Partners to produce "Glow Up" and "Fade Away," and Alma for "DJ BBQ," "Subway" and "La Lavandería."

In addition to the TV spots, the tagline will come to life in out-of-home, retail and digital extensions of the campaign.

"This isn’t just a new tagline, but a holistic master-brand campaign that will permeate every brand consumer touch point going forward," said Kaplan.