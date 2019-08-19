Say hello to 6-second video bidding on Twitter

Twitter released a six-second video bidding unit on Monday, which will provide advertisers with premium short-form, mobile content with the same security of transacting on longer video views.

According to a recent study sponsored by Twitter with EyeSee, videos under six seconds that have clear branding and are viewed on mobile with no sound help drive better ad recall and message association than linear TVC style videos.

"Optimal video creative and viewing experiences drive brand lift and sales. After all, when was the last time you enjoyed sitting through a minute-long ad on your phone? Never? Us, too," penned Twitter in a blog post on Monday.

Advertisers will only be charged once their ad is viewed for six seconds, with pixels at 50 percent in view. The new video ad format is available globally on Twitter’s promoted videos, in-stream video sponsorships, and in-stream video ads for assets 15 seconds or less.

Alice Oliveira, CSB Brazil marketing director at Dell, said in a statement that the company recently leveraged the six-second video format on Twitter, in partnership with VML&YR Miami, to bring a new video communication to Brazil.

"This six-second video ad solution, paired with compelling creative, increased our view rate by over 22 percent making Dell Brazil leaders in best video result in the market," said added. "We continue to innovate, together with our strategic partners, to bring users content they want to see, in a way they want to see it."