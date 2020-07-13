Say goodbye to food prep problems with 'Choptober' from Lowes Foods

Kitchen accidents and food prep mishaps are real, and with more people cooking at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re more prevalent than ever. But don’t worry – Lowes Foods has you covered.

The North Carolina-based grocery chain launched "Choptober," a campaign that highlights its new "Pick and Prep" station, which allows store-goers to have their produce sliced, diced, minced or seeded while they continue to shop.

Walrus handled all creative and media for the initiative, the first in a series of comedic efforts planned for Lowes.

To bring the unique offering to life, the "Choptober" spot parodies low-budget personal injury lawyer commercials, who urge people who have been harmed in food prep accidents – from "guacamole elbow" to "carrot fingers" – to let Lowes prepare their produce. The phone number in the ad will ring through to an actual hotline where people can select options to identify the produce that injured them.

"Lowes Foods really, really loves what they do - maybe to the point of obsession," said Deacon Webster, Walrus’ CCO. " In naming the event, we took some inspiration from the old Crazy Eddie ads back in the 80’s where he would do the President’s Day Sale in August."

The campaign will run across TV, video, social, display, search, OOH, in-store and digital audio and will run for six weeks this summer.