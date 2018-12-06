Saucony showcases new work from The Community NY

Saucony has launched its first work with The Community New York.

"We Who Run" underscores the message that "running is not an individual sport," but a collective community of diverse voices, beliefs, attitudes, and personalities.

The campaign comes to life through a four-episode content series featuring a group of influential runners from all over the world. It follows the physical and emotional journey of an epic run through the mountains of Colorado, as participants share what the sport means to them. The content was shot over two days.

A select number of spots also take place at Saucony’s Boston headquarters and captures the testing, debating and innovation behind the gear that’s integral to the brand values.

Campaign elements include online live video, digital display, social, and print.