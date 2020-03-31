Satirical brand Flat Earth Airlines takes flight

If you have a sneaking suspicion that the world is secretly run by a race of lizard people or that Bigfoot had something to do with the death of John F. Kennedy, then Flat Earth Airlines is for you.

The satirical branding project was launched by three creatives as a response to the rise in conspiracy theories over the course of 2019 and 2020.

The official website features clever nods to NBA player Kyrie Irving, who famously said he wasn’t sure if the Earth was flat or not, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, AKA, ancient aliens guy, and a host of other conspiracy theorists.

Official amenities include meals covered in hat-shaped tin foil, a complimentary trail mix called Just a Little Nuts, a Frequent Denier loyalty program for the most devoted passengers, and of course—room for a whole lot of baggage.

All planes also travel with flight times that reflect the "real" world map.

While meant as a tongue-in-cheek project, Flat Earth Airlines offers a novel way to combat willful ignorance, but not through the use of facts or rational thinking -- rather by showing such conspiracy theorists just how silly they’re really being.