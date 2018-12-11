Santa sheds some serious weight in Audi's new ad

by Oliver McAteer Added 2 hours ago

The automotive brand teamed up with M/H VCCP for the three-minute spot.

Merry Liftmas.

Replace your cookies and milk with a sack of whey protein powder this year because Santa Claus has been sleighing his workouts.

The big man undergoes a radical transformation in the North Swole for Audi’s latest commercial with M/H VCCP called "New Santa."

Loren Angelo, vice president of marketing for Audi of America, said: "For our holiday story this year, we wanted to take a new look at classic traditions. Even a beloved character like Santa Claus deserves the opportunity to modernize to take on the spectacular Audi RS 5 Sportback driving experience."

The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is the latest model in the Audi Sport family, coming to the U.S. market at the end of 2018.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS