Santa sheds some serious weight in Audi's new ad

Merry Liftmas.

Replace your cookies and milk with a sack of whey protein powder this year because Santa Claus has been sleighing his workouts.

The big man undergoes a radical transformation in the North Swole for Audi’s latest commercial with M/H VCCP called "New Santa."

Loren Angelo, vice president of marketing for Audi of America, said: "For our holiday story this year, we wanted to take a new look at classic traditions. Even a beloved character like Santa Claus deserves the opportunity to modernize to take on the spectacular Audi RS 5 Sportback driving experience."

The 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is the latest model in the Audi Sport family, coming to the U.S. market at the end of 2018.