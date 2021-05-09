Sales team of the year: The Walt Disney Company

Gold: Disney Advertising Sales - Most Strategic Media Sales Approach

Disney’s advertising sales team has a lot of advantages at its disposal, starting with the breadth and quality of its data, which includes consumer information from ABC, ABC News, Disney Channels, Disney digital, ESPN networks, National Geographic and, most recently, Hulu, to name just a few.

But it’s how the team harnesses this data and integrates it into sophisticated creative work that sets it apart. A full-service creative agency, Disney CreativeWorks develops custom branded content that integrates detailed data with compelling storytelling, allowing advertisers to not just reach but engage target demographics. Results are tracked, with campaign performance and return-on-investment measured in detail.

For the Ford Bronco, Disney Advertising Sales developed a multifaceted campaign that included a prime-time spot across Disney’s broadcast, cable, digital and streaming properties, three custom films that aired on ABC, ESPN and National Geographic, and a product integration with CMA Best of Fest and Good Morning America. All three films were made available on Hulu through interactive ad formats and within a curated collection of outdoor-themed content aligned with the Bronco.

Silver: The Vevo Sales Team: The Embodiment of Grit and Resilience

In 2020, the sales team at music video network Vevo successfully positioned the brand as an essential over-the-top TV advertising destination that could help replace their reach in the faltering traditional television market.

As a result of the push, Vevo took in more money last year than ever before. With 19 distribution partners in the U.S., the company will continue to expand on its mission to provide advertisers with a premier television platform to engage with consumers in the years ahead.