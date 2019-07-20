SAG-AFTRA and BBH reach agreement after 10-month strike

After a 10-month strike and media campaign against BBH by SAG-AFTRA, the ad agency has signed a newly negotiated commercial contract with the labor union.

From here forward, BBH will produce all commercials under the new guidelines and provide union wages, pension and health contributions to all actors, actresses and performers. SAG-AFTRA members can now participate in BBH productions.

"We are pleased to welcome BBH back to the SAG-AFTRA family," said David White, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, in a statement. "The tremendous solidarity of our entire membership is to thank for helping bring BBH back to the table. Our members look forward to once again collaborating with BBH and providing their professional talent to create innovative, memorable and award winning commercials."

At the end of 2017, BBH announced its intent to withdraw from SAG-AFTRA, which prompted the union group to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

"Our goal from the start was to produce high-level, cutting-edge creative work for our clients on a level playing field in a fast-evolving industry. We lost the battle, and will respect the ruling and move on. We thank our clients for their unrelenting support throughout this process," said Brett Edgar, managing director of BBH NY, in a statement