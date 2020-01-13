SafeAuto rebrands as rallying cry for average Joe with help of JOAN Creative

Not all heroes wear capes. Some just offer incredible insurance at highly-competitive rates.

Meet SafeAuto -- today’s surprising source of inspiration. The brand has repositioned itself as a maverick service that answers the call of those customers the bigger companies other auto insurance brands leave behind.

"Insurance for the Rest of Us," created with JOAN Creative, is SafeAuto’s commitment to inclusivity.

Dan Lucey, Executive Creative Director at JOAN, said: "’Insurance for the Rest of Us’ is a rallying cry for everyone to be able to have affordable insurance. It’s delivered in a tongue-in-cheek way, but there’s a truth there. State minimum insurance requirements often put disadvantaged drivers off the road. And even if you can afford it, who really wants to pay more for something like car insurance?"

The new positioning is anchored with a 60-second spot directed by Nalle Sjoblad via Spark and Riot. It features more than 100 cast members, some flare guns and a horse.

A follow-up spot shows three workers installing billboards that promote SafeAuto and getting a little carried away.

"This new creative platform ‘Insurance for the Rest of Us’ speaks to SafeAuto’s challenger spirit," Sloane Stegen, SafeAuto’s consumer demand director.

"We’re an insurance company that was built to help regular, hard working American get and stay on the road, safely. It’s wonderful to be able to express our fighter spirit and the loyalty we feel to our customers."