Saatchi & Saatchi Italy retains and expands global work for energy giant Enel

Saatchi & Saatchi Italy has retained – and expanded – its business with energy giant Enel, following a competitive pitch.

The Publicis Groupe agency, which led the pitch as part of the holding company’s Power of One Solution, has worked with Enel for 17 years.

Campaign US has learned that the pitch kicked off last fall and wrapped up recently. It included several other holding company groups.

In addition to retaining the business, Saatchi & Saatchi has expanded its creative and strategic scope to Peru, after already handling Italy, Spain, Portugal, Romania, Colombia and Chile.

Camilla Pollice, CEO Saatchi & Saatchi, said in a statement: "The strength of our partnership, built over all these years, has allowed us to become a single team, client and agency, working together for common goals. I would like to sincerely thank the entire Saatchi & Saatchi team who work tirelessly every day and who delivered an outstanding pitch project."

This is the fourth time Saatchi & Saatchi has pitched and won the business.

"We had the ability to anticipate and understand the client's needs and the challenges they will face in the future," added Pollice in the statement. "The enthusiasm, experience, perseverance, deep knowledge of the brand in all its aspects and not least the support of the whole Publicis Groupe has made the difference."

Italy is one of the countries that has been hit the hardest from the coronavirus epidemic, having lost more than 7,500 citizens due to the disease as of Thursday morning. Reports, however, are showing that new cases of COVID-19 are slowing in Italy.