Ryan Reynolds finds world's oldest 21-year-old in new Aviation Gin ad

Ryan Reynolds. Smouldering hot actor, or marketing maverick?

WRONG.

The answer is both. Both.

The out-of-nowhere poster boy for advertising is back on that Aviation Gin drive with a new and hilarious (genuinely, hilarious) campaign.

Reynolds, along with his production agency Maximum Effort and partner shop 160over90, managed to find the world’s oldest 21-year-old.

Arlene Manko was born on Leap Day 1936 which means her birthday comes every four years. It also means Saturday February 29 will be her official 21st birthday.

To celebrate, Reynolds and his crew wanted to make sure her first legal drink was Aviation Gin, even if she doesn’t know who the hell that piece of man meat is.