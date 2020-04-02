Russell Stover to hold virtual 'Great Bunny Hunt' for Easter

For those who celebrate Easter – or just like to chow down on rabbit-shaped chocolates – Russell Stover will hold a virtual bunny hunt on April 6 with some help from influencers.

Starting on Monday through April 12, chocolate enthusiasts can search Instagram to capture the most virtual bunnies for a chance to win a year of Russell Stover goodies. The brand, along with agency partner Cutwater and select influencers, will be hiding the bunnies in their posts. A winner will be announced on April 16.

In addition to the virtual Easter fun, Russell Stover and Cutwater adapted the brand’s "Make Happy" campaign from 2019 to better reflect guidelines around social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The updated spot focuses on the concept of sending loved ones "virtual hugs" at a time when physical contact is now allowed. Along with Russell Stover sending fans a virtual hug in its ad, which is airing on national TV and in digital and social posts, the brand has created custom "TV hug" gifs for people to send to friends and family.

"For almost 100 years, our brand has been a source of happiness. We know it’s difficult for people to connect in person right now, so we wanted to make it easier for them to make others happy through a hug (virtually)," said Mark Riegel, VP of marketing at Russell Stover, in a statement.