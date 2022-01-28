Rules for working with Black speakers during Black History Month. No.1: Pay them

Every February presents a new opportunity for corporations to get Black History Month events right. But, every year, tweets from Black speakers airing their frustrations about being approached clumsily by organizations take over my Twitter home tab.

The problem is that many business leaders succumb to the temptation to think brand-first when it comes to their Black History Month panels and lectures. They fret about exceeding limited diversity, equity and inclusion budgets and facing reputational blowback from speakers who choose to unveil uncomfortable truths.

It's more important that leaders use events next month to positively impact their Black customers and employees. This starts with being considerate when reaching out to the Black speakers who will address them.

Here are some key areas for taking action:

Pay Black speakers

Exposure doesn't pay the bills. Black speakers are asked increasingly often to work for free throughout Black History Month, and they will not shy away from exposing brands on social media if they make these requests. When approaching Black speakers, it's vital for companies to lead with asking them their rates.

Broaden speakers' topics beyond DEI…

Not every Black speaker is a DEI authority, nor do they want to be. Giving a platform to Black professionals in various roles and sectors during BHM can disrupt stereotypes. There are plenty of Black scientists, mathematicians, artists and engineers who have a lot to say about the history of Black achievement in their fields.

Inclusion strategist Madison Butler launched the Black Speakers Collection to provide speaking opportunities to a broader range of Black executives. She says, "Not only do Black speakers speak about more than race, DEI and anti-racism, we are not a monolith. Part of understanding inclusion and diversity is to start understanding intersectionality and that our identities are different from person to person. We all bring unique perspectives that deserve to be heard."

...but don't silence their political views

Black individuals live within a social context that impacts them every day. To attempt to censor Black speakers when it comes to mentioning socio-political topics glosses over the inequities that pervade their lives. While I organized a Black History Month keynote for a client, a top financial services firm, the firm's communications lead asked me to request that their preferred speaker, a prominent equality activist, refrain from going "too political". More specifically, the ask was that he refrain from discussing racial inequality and the Black Lives Matter movement. "Oh, and ask him not to criticize the government.” The topic of the keynote, I was informed, should be "Black excellence". Race equality expert Afua Hirsch has shared similar frustrations from being asked not to use political language in BHM talks.

Build long-term efforts beyond Black History Month

The most impactful Black History Month initiatives are those that last all year long. It's not enough for organizations to hold events during Black History Month, Juneteenth or Martin Luther King Day. There should be sustained efforts made to engage Black speakers and corporate stakeholders with programs held throughout the year.

Tennessee Watt is a brand marketing manager at Google who has advised political leaders and Fortune 500 clients about personal branding, corporate communications, racial equity and digital media strategy.

This story first appeared on PRWeek US.