Ronnie Dickerson Stewart is Publicis Groupe US' new chief diversity officer

Publicis Groupe has appointed Ronnie Dickerson Stewart chief diversity officer for the U.S.

In the role, which is effective February 3, Stewart will be responsible for driving the organization’s Diversity and Inclusion culture and initiatives in America. She will also lead the Talent Engagement and Inclusion Council, with the support of all Diversity and Inclusion leaders and Chief Talent Officers in the market.

Stewart said: "I look forward to sharing my passion for people and for this work while leading our Publicis Groupe agencies in the U.S. into our next phase of advancing our culture, diversity, and inclusion efforts. More specifically, I look forward to engaging our exceptional talent, nurturing partnerships, creating platforms and developing resources that will continue to strengthen our existing, long-standing D&I practice.

"I am proud to be a part of Publicis Groupe’s ongoing journey to champion diversity, inclusion and equity, not only throughout our organization and work, but also the industry-at-large."

Stewart is a 15-year industry veteran, with more than a decade of tenure at Publicis Groupe. She was most recently SVP of Career Advancement and Inclusion at Digitas North America, where she led the agency’s Diversity, Inclusion and Corporate Social Responsibility practice across North America and oversaw Digitas’ Performance Management and Career Advancement efforts.

She spent the early stages of her career in media-focused roles working across a range of clients at Burrell Communications, FCB and Starcom.

She will report to Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, Member of the Directoire and Secretary General.

Heilbronner said: "Diversity and Inclusion forms part of the DNA of Publicis Groupe culture. Our ‘Viva la Difference’ motto reminds us constantly that our differences are our strengths, to be celebrated and vital to our success. Advancing these efforts are a priority and we are fortunate to have Ronnie lead on this front in our largest market."

Under the leadership of Heilbronner, a Publicis Groupe global Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee will be put in place, with a focus on key priorities Groupe-wide, to sustain inclusiveness in the workplace. Renetta McCann, Publicis Groupe Chief Inclusion Experience Officer, will lead putting this group together, assembling Diversity and Inclusion leaders and Chief Talent Officers from various countries, building the agenda and the Steering Committee activities related to best practices, as well as specific programs fostering existing D&I local activities in order to have a greater impact. This mission will be in addition to her existing duties. Stewart will collaborate closely with this Groupe Steering Committee.

Heilbronner continued: "Publicis Groupe has always been resolutely committed to Diversity and Inclusion and is proud to count emblematic figures like Renetta McCann among its executives. As part of her outstanding career, she continues to make impressive contributions to drive inclusion and diversity inside Publicis Groupe. It’s time for us to accelerate our efforts, to get even more results, and everyone can contribute."

