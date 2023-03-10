Promotional feature
Roku and DoorDash Bring TV Streaming and Food Delivery to Life

by Campaign US Staff Added 11 hours ago
Roku and DoorDash Bring TV Streaming and Food Delivery to Life

Speakers:

  • Lindsay Pullins - manager, revenue strategy and partnerships, Roku
  • Peter Giordano - GM, ads strategy and platform, DoorDash

Moderator:

  • Jessica Heygate - technology editor, CampaignUS

Roku and DoorDash have recently teamed up to bring on-demand delivery directly to the TV screen. Consumers can now conveniently get their favorite food delivered to their door, while brands can reach diners at the right time and drive instant conversion from the comfort of the living room.

Hear from Roku’s manager of revenue strategy and partnerships, Lindsay Pullins; and DoorDash’s GM of ads strategy and platform, Peter Giordano, as they share insight into this first-of-its-kind partnership.

For more information, please visit https://ads.doordash.com and https://advertising.roku.com

