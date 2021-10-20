Roku Brand Studio renews ad-supported mini series “Roku Recommends”

Roku Brand Studio is rolling out new episodes of “Roku Recommends” this fall, the company announced Wednesday at Advertising Week in New York City.

The free, ad-supported series, which airs on The Roku Channel, is a weekly 15-minute entertainment program that uses Roku viewer data to suggest new shows and “hidden gems” to viewers. Co-hosted by Emmy-award winner Maria Menounos and Andrew Hawkins, each episode highlights five shows viewers might enjoy every Thursday.

Advertisers can sponsor segments of Roku Recommends. Childproof Locks of the Week, for instance, recommends family-friendly content. Or, brands can create custom integrations. For instance, one episode sponsored by Walmart included tips for creating an outdoor movie-watching experience, using products sold at Walmart.

Roku originally launched the series in June based on the insight that viewers spend an average of seven minutes deciding what to watch, according to Nielsen, said Chris Bruss, head of Roku Brand Studio, in an interview with Campaign US at Advertising Week New York.

“Brands are interested in collaborating with us to create content that can engage our audience right from the start of their streaming journey,” Bruss said.

Roku Recommends is Roku’s first streaming project since the launch of the Roku Brand Studio, which helps advertisers create branded content for streaming, in March.

Roku Recommends can be accessed by navigating to The Roku Channel or clicking a banner ad on the Roku homepage. According to Bruss, the series is a top 10 TV show on Roku and has led 71% of viewers to watch a new channel, such as Hulu or Disney Plus. Roku declined to share viewership metrics for the show.

According to Roku’s annual streaming survey, conducted by the National Research Group, one in four consumers are cord cutters. Roku is in talks with other advertisers across the telco, beauty, automotive and retail categories to sponsor the show, but declined to provide further details.

“Since its launch, the audience continues to come back and watch and enjoy the show,” Bruss said. “So there’s been a lot of demand from advertisers as you'll see in the coming months as we roll out more episodes.”

Marketers can use the Roku Measurement Partner Program which includes Nielsen, Acxiom, TV Squared and other partners to qualify Roku Recommends’ incremental reach across return on ad spend, purchase intent and in-store visits.