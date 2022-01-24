Roblox users should look for Paul Revere because 'the brands are coming!'

Someone should create a Roblox character that looks like Paul Revere on a horse and ride it throughout the platform’s games to warn its users, “The brands are coming!”

In late 2021, in quick succession, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever 21, Ralph Lauren, Nike and Vans each launched digital products throughout the Roblox community.

My immediate thought was: Huh? If 49% of its 43.2 million daily active users worldwide are younger than 13, why would they care about or even notice a clothing or shoe brand being in-game? I know my Roblox-obsessed 9-year-old certainly would not.

However, thinking about it more deeply, it totally makes sense. Here’s why:

Maybe they will think it’s cool. Some kids get into fashion at a young age, especially if certain items are popular with peers. Plus, if a brand sells real-life versions of the same outfits in-store, people might buy them because they want to mirror their avatar.

If kids don’t notice this stuff, their parents will. Moms and dads who regularly check in on kids’ screens or even enjoy playing Roblox themselves might be drawn to the merchandise included in the games and inspired to purchase real-life versions.

Gaming influencers will talk about it. If there’s one person a kid will listen to, it’s a gaming influencer. So if YouTuber MrBeast waxes poetic about Vans World on Roblox, more people will check the world out and Vans will likely end up on the next birthday wish list.

Peer pressure. Just as in real life, if one child has something in a virtual game — like a really unique outfit — their friends are most likely going to want the same thing.

It’s wise to play the long game. Brands seen in-game will quickly gain real-life brand recognition for players. So, even if a brand’s appearance in Roblox doesn’t lead to an immediate purchase of a real-life product, it will still subconsciously be top of mind for the players. When players get older they will have happy memories associated with the brands regularly seen on Roblox, making it more likely for them to purchase their products.

It’s another way to directly communicate messaging and purpose. Nike is using Nikeland on Roblox to build on its goal to turn sport and play into a lifestyle.

It’s kind of a wonder it’s taken this long for brands to join the game.

