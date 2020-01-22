RIPeanut: Mr Peanut sacrifices himself in heart-wrenching act of heroism

Black armbands for Mr Peanut today.

We’re all mourning the loss of Planters’ dapper, monocled mascot. And, damn, does it hurt -- right here. *points to heart, blots tear rolling down left cheek with hanky*

He passed away aged 104-years-old. But know this: Mr Peanut died making the ultimate sacrifice, saving his friends Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes from impending doom.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr Peanut has passed away," said Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz. "He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to Mr Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life."

The epic pre-game Super Bowl spot, created in partnership with VaynerMedia, dropped (to everyone’s dismay) this week.

There’s more to this story but we just can’t go on right now. You understand.