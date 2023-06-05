Rideshare Advertising: The Real-World Numbers Behind the Growing Opportunity

Over the past decade, rideshare operators have transformed how we get from point A to point B. Today, there are nearly 100 million active rideshare users every single month, marking a major bounce-back from the start of the pandemic. It’s safe to say that rideshare is here to stay — and that creates a huge opportunity for brands.

Enter rideshare advertising, an emerging channel that leverages tablets inside rideshare vehicles to present interactive video experiences to riders. These experiences are powered by brands, but they’re simultaneously designed to engage and entertain riders. Rideshare advertising reaches an attractive demographic that is often difficult to connect with through traditional channels.

Our data shows that rideshare riders are younger — the average age is 33 — more tech-savvy consumers who aren't afraid to interact with appealing content. The 620 million screen engagements on our network in 2022 confirm its appeal to this important demographic.

T-Mobile Advertising Solutions provides the world’s largest network of active rideshare media screens, and the data and insights we’ve uncovered through this network go a long way toward informing how brands can best leverage this growing digital-out-of-home (DOOH) channel to reach their ideal audiences. Here’s what we found in compiling our recent annual report on U.S. rideshare media and advertising.

What does the rideshare audience look like?

In 2022, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions’ rideshare network became a top 5 DOOH network. Drivers in our network completed 71.8 million rides, during which riders spent 26.5 million hours with our rideshare screens, engaged with them 620 million times, and were served 2.76 billion ad impressions.

So, who are these riders? Here’s a snapshot of what riders told us:

The vast majority of riders are between the ages of 18 and 49.

Our riders self-reported as 46% male, 44% female and 10% nonbinary.

Their average income is $131,000.

About half live in urban areas.

Many are traveling — to the airport or on business — or going to and from social outings.

Most are cord-cutters.

75% are iPhone users, and 25% are Android users.

44% of riders say they use rideshares three or more times per month.

The purpose of screens within the rideshare experience is to inform and delight these riders, while giving them control over that experience. By putting this control in their hands, we’re able to learn what they truly value while on their journey.

How can brands connect with rideshare passengers?

We learned a great deal when we crunched the data from 1.6 million screen engagements per day across our network of nearly 50,000 vehicles in North America. For one, riders love games. In 2022, riders answered more than 224 million trivia questions on rideshare screens. When asked what type of content they most wanted to see on tablets, an impressive 48% said games, with TV and movies coming in a distant second at 16%.

Due to this overwhelming preference, casual games form the core of original content during our rides, both in the form of branded and unbranded experiences. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays tend to see the highest engagement rates, as well as the highest trivia scores, as riders reported they were more likely to be traveling in social groups.

What’s interesting for advertisers is that, by leaning into this rider preference for games, brands have an opportunity to add to, rather than detract from, the natural inclination toward gaming. For example, Jack in the Box engaged riders last year with a custom-branded Halloween-themed game experience. As a result, the rider engagement rate rose to 2.8%, demonstrating that riders actually want to be seeing brands within their rideshare entertainment experiences.

While gaming is a natural way to connect with rideshare passengers, brands also have an opportunity — due to the high engagement rates among riders — to learn more about their audiences and their preferences.

For example, Cirque du Soleil launched a Vegas Showcase within rideshare vehicles that enabled riders to tap for a preview of shows. Cirque du Soleil was able to track engagements on an ongoing basis, ultimately finding that, between May and December 2022, Cirque du Soleil’s Mad Apple show was the most popular choice among riders. Other brands have utilized our network to gather critical insights, such as what region most favors their competitors and which product features riders like best.

Ultimately, rideshare advertising helps brands reach a captive audience and create interactive experiences that consumers enjoy. Furthermore, rideshare ads are presented in an engaging environment that’s often much more measurable than other channels. As traditional advertising continues to struggle to cut through the noise and deliver audience insights, rideshare advertising is breaking new ground in a win-win-win way for advertisers, drivers and riders alike.