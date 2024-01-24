Richard Edelman on Israel-Hamas war: brands should ‘stay out of politics’

At the Edelman Trust Barometer briefing event, which took place at the agency’s London headquarters today (23 January), chief executive Richard Edelman (pictured) said: “I want to take the opportunity since we’re all convened to talk about Israel and Palestine.

“My advice to all of you for your companies is stay out of politics.”

He explained: “Whatever your personal views, whatever your religion, you have employees who have very strong feelings on both sides. This is different to Russia and Ukraine, where there’s evil and there’s good.

“Look, I’m Jewish, and what happened on October 7, I will never forget, and to me it was genocide. I’m prepared to say that publicly and to all of you personally,” said Edelman. “But the aftermath has been horrendous – the reciprocation in Gaza, 23,000 people dying – I feel for those families as well.”

On the matter, he concluded: “Be careful on politics. Do not get into politics. Your brands will suffer.”

After this, he added: “But be prepared to express humanity. You’ve got to be able to talk about it and say how you feel.”

The statement from Edelman comes shortly after Unilever-owned ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s publicly called for a “permanent and immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

The Edelman breakfast briefing session was held to coincide with the launch of its UK Trust Barometer findings – which revealed that trust in government is at its lowest in over a decade.

Regarding the finding that the UK is one of least trusting countries in the world, Ruth Warder, chief executive of Edelman UK and Ireland, and EMEA brand chair, said: “To some of you, this might not feel like a surprise given the current context, but this paints a really concerning picture in such a turbulent year.”

She suggested that “leaders being truthful” is an obvious yet effective approach to building rapport between institutions and the public.

“Obviously the picture is not being effectively painted, but also there’s a lack of belief in the picture that maybe is being painted,” said Warder.

“I think people would absolutely welcome a more honest dialogue and a more truthful response, rather than the positioning that often you feel like you’re getting from leadership across all of the institutions.”

(L-R) Ruth Warder, Richard Edelman, and Dr Chris Brauer.

Edelman’s Trust Barometer has come under fire in recent months, with climate activism group Clean Creatives flagging the agency’s work with anti-climate activist Charles Koch as a reason to be sceptical of the project.

In November last year, The Guardian US published a story suggesting that Edelman uses its annual survey to “promote the world’s autocrats”, citing the PR firm’s continued finding that citizens in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE and China tend to have high levels of trust in their governments.

Addressing this finding today, chief executive Edelman said: “I’m always asked, why is it that authoritarian countries have higher trust levels than democracies? Because their economic performance is better. It’s that simple.”

He continued: “I can’t be sure that the data from China, for example, is 100 per cent accurate. It might be 50 per cent accurate. But it’s consistent – that’s the key point. Developing countries do better because their economies have risen.”

On the divide between developed and developing countries, Edelman stated: “Developing countries have more of a sense of confidence in the co-operation of business and government. They don’t have that same feeling in developed countries. I just think the effect of the pandemic was more profound in developed markets like the US and the UK – the diminution of science and scientists and authority of the medical practice.”

The Edelman Trust Barometer launched concurrently with the World Economic Forum in Davos this year. Edelman, who attended, said: “One of the biggest things I learned at Davos is that people are going away from ESG.

“They’re prepared to do the ‘E’ and the ‘G’, but they’re less prepared to do the ‘S’. One has to pay attention to this. There’s pressure from shareholders, pressure from right-wing kinds of people.”

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.K.