Rhone wants your holiday gift to be a kept promise

by Michael Heusner Added 3 hours ago

It's the little things that count this holiday season.

A promise made should be a promise kept is the message behind Rhone’s "Promises to Keep" campaign. 

The men’s performance and lifestyle brand’s holiday campaign shows the importance of keeping promises, to those you love, and to yourself.

The video ad opens with a father promising to read his son a story before bed, prior to setting out for a cold-weather run, with the entire video set to Robert Frost’s "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening." 

The idea behind the concept came from Rhone creative director Ben Checkett’s own family holiday tradition of memorizing poems for his father and reciting them on Christmas day. 

"My dad only wanted one thing at Christmas: a poem. He would urge us to memorize a poem, usually of his choosing, that we would stand and deliver on Christmas Day," Becketts said. "I have very fond memories of staying up late on Christmas Eve and cramming lines of 'Hamlet’s Soliloquy' and 'The Road Not Taken' into my mind," he added. 

"Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" takes on a literal meaning in Rhone’s ad, with each line urging the father to continue his journey through the elements in order to make it back home in time to read a book for his son (which he ultimately does). 

But while the obvious promise made to his son is what drives the father towards his end goal, there is also the unspoken promise to himself to maintain his own health that also drives him.

The video’s cinematography perfectly captures the isolating yet liberating feeling of going for a run after a fresh snow in freezing temperatures at a time of the year when darkness seems perpetual and eternal.

Impressive aerial shots and crisp audio effects make you feel like you’re running through the woods yourself, all culminating in a heartwarming shot of father and son bonding over a promise kept.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS