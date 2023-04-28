Promotional feature
Ryff

Revolutionizing advertising with virtual product placement

by Campaign US Staff Added 7 hours ago
Revolutionizing advertising with virtual product placement

Virtual product placement, enabled by advances in technology, is quickly becoming the future of advertising. With the ability to seamlessly integrate products into content, brands are able to reach consumers in a more subtle yet authentic and impactful way, while content creators can generate revenue and enhance the viewer experience.

This interview with the chief content officer of Ryff, Mar Duermeijer, delves into the benefits and possibilities of virtual product placement, applications of artificial intelligence in content, and how Ryff uses AI to repurpose and scale content.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US CampaignLiveUS

Up next:

Deepfake production house Metaphysic taps academics for AI advisory board

The FTC put pharma giants on notice for deceptive marketing claims. But does it actually have the authority?

Amazon Q1 results beat estimates with growth from advertising business

WPP’s Mark Read on client demand for AI and fewer agency partners