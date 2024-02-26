RevHealth names Marcia Goddard creative chief

RevHealth, a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical marketing and communications agency, has hired Marcia Goddard as chief creative officer.

Goddard spent two decades at McCann Health. She joined RevHealth this month after more than a year at Fishawack Health, now called Avalere Health.

RevHealth hired Goddard after launching a presence on Facebook and Instagram and as it prepares to debut on TikTok. The firm hired Ben Beckley as CEO in January.

“There were a lot of changes that were happening, and that seemed like a good time to join,” said Goddard. “I have only worked at big holding companies, so to do something that I can actually get my hands on and make a difference was very appealing.”

Goddard has served as chief creative officer at Fishawack and president and chief creative officer at McCann Health New Jersey.

Goddard said she is proud of working on the creative team for The Orange Project, an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention effort targeted at young people. It featured an online compendium of notes from teens to other teens aimed at giving them hope. The initiative earned a Guinness World Record for creating the largest online album of handwritten notes.

“I know all the hard work [Goddard] puts in and her genuine approach to people,” said Stacey Crowley, RevHealth SVP, who also worked with Goddard at McCann.

The move comes 18 months after private equity firm WindRose Health Investors acquired RevHealth.

Last December, PR firm Weber Shandwick sold healthcare specialist firm Revive to BPD, a portfolio company of WindRose Advisors.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.