Reverb brings the magic of local music stores across the globe

Music brings people together, but buying instruments can be a fragmented experience.

A musician might not be able to find what they’re looking for in their town’s local shops, but the instrument they want could be available in a store across the country. Reverb, an online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used and vintage musical instruments, is making that process easier.

Reverb’s campaign, “The World’s Local Music Store,” created by Gravity Labs, shows how easy finding instruments can be without losing the charm of brick and mortar shopping. It’s Reverb’s first connected TV brand awareness campaign.

In the spot, a woman is searching for a guitar at different music stores on the same block. She eventually finds what she’s looking for, but at the end, the camera zooms out to reveal that the woman has been shopping on her phone on the couch. The clip shows how Reverb’s network of local stores can expand to music lovers around the world.

“The strategy was to bring to life this notion that what makes Reverb different is the inventory they have by connecting hundreds of thousands of independent sellers,” Mike Roe, chief creative officer, Gravity Labs, told Campaign US. “You really see the love of music throughout Reverb as a company. It's a real advantage for people who want to play music again. Either they're gone away from it, or they're legitimate musicians, and they want to find stuff that's hard to track down.”

The goal was to differentiate Reverb as the online marketplace that rivals bigger instrument distributors such as Amazon and Sweetwater.

“Reverb has a more stable and full inventory for people to find their perfect piece of gear,” Davin Power, president of Gravity Labs, added. “Larger competitors had substantial out of stock issues [in the pandemic], because the stock they had was the stock they procured. Whereas Reverb has all of these individual mobile sellers.”

Reverb, which was acquired by Etsy in 2019, thrived during the pandemic as people turned to online shopping. The store’s gross merchandise sales were up 32% in Q4 2020 and 50% in Q1 2021, marking Reverb’s best quarter to date.

It’s extensive instrument catalogue includes electric, acoustic and bass guitars, accessories, pro audio gear, synthesizers, drums, DJ equipment, orchestra instruments, music-making software and more.

Reverb believes that its sales will maintain their pandemic-fueled momentum.

“Now that music makers have discovered what it’s like to have a vast selection of gear from around the world at their fingertips and have experienced how easy shopping for musical instruments on Reverb is, we believe that consumers will continue to shop with us,” Kristen Cho, chief marketing Officer at Reverb, said.

“The World’s Local Music Store” will air on connected TV in Los Angeles, Boston and Houston, with additional markets to follow.

“With this campaign, we're looking to increase awareness of Reverb as a destination where music makers across genres and levels can go to find the gear they want and the gear that inspires them,” Cho said. “We hope this campaign will bring more new buyers to Reverb's community of sellers while also keeping Reverb sellers top of mind for existing buyers.”