REVEALED: Shortlist for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards

The shortlist for Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards has been unveiled.
Wieden+Kennedy, adam&eveDDB, Huge, McCann and Mother are among the shops recognized by a panel of CMO judges.
This worldwide celebration builds off the success of Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards, which highlights the very best agencies in their field.
Shops will be awarded across five major disciplines: Creative Agency; Digital Innovation Agency; Independent Agency; Media Agency and; Creative Network.
Judges representing the U.S. include Fernando Machado, Burger King Global CMO, Daniela Michelon Estee Lauder Executive Director, Global Creative Operations and Steve Hill, McDonalds Senior Director Global Brand.
Shortlist
Creative Agency of the Year
adam&eveDDB, UK
Ogilvy Group Thailand
Ogilvy Taiwan
TBWA\ Hong Kong
TBWA\HAKUHOO, Japan
Wieden+Kennedy, US
Digital Innovation Agency of the Year
Accenture Interactive, Japan
AnalogFolk, UK
Mindshare, Indonesia
Mindshare, Vietnam
Reprise, Hong Kong
Huge, US
Independent Agency of the Year
Appsynth, Thailand
CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok, Thailand
Mother in the US
SUNNY SIDE UP, Japan
TOMORROW, Greater China
Uncommon Creative Studio, UK
Media Agency of the Year
Essence, US
Manning Gottlieb OMD, UK
MediaCom Hong Kong
Mindshare Hong Kong
Mindshare Indonesia
Zenith Taiwan
Creative Network of the Year
McCann Worldgroup Europe
McCann Worldgroup US
Ogilvy Asia-Pacific