REVEALED: Shortlist for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards

The shortlist for Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards has been unveiled.

Wieden+Kennedy, adam&eveDDB, Huge, McCann and Mother are among the shops recognized by a panel of CMO judges.

This worldwide celebration builds off the success of Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards, which highlights the very best agencies in their field.

Shops will be awarded across five major disciplines: Creative Agency; Digital Innovation Agency; Independent Agency; Media Agency and; Creative Network.

Judges representing the U.S. include Fernando Machado, Burger King Global CMO, Daniela Michelon Estee Lauder Executive Director, Global Creative Operations and Steve Hill, McDonalds Senior Director Global Brand.

Shortlist

Creative Agency of the Year

adam&eveDDB, UK

Ogilvy Group Thailand

Ogilvy Taiwan

TBWA\ Hong Kong

TBWA\HAKUHOO, Japan

Wieden+Kennedy, US

Digital Innovation Agency of the Year

Accenture Interactive, Japan

AnalogFolk, UK

Mindshare, Indonesia

Mindshare, Vietnam

Reprise, Hong Kong

Huge, US

Independent Agency of the Year

Appsynth, Thailand

CJ WORX and Spore Bangkok, Thailand

Mother in the US

SUNNY SIDE UP, Japan

TOMORROW, Greater China

Uncommon Creative Studio, UK

Media Agency of the Year

Essence, US

Manning Gottlieb OMD, UK

MediaCom Hong Kong

Mindshare Hong Kong

Mindshare Indonesia

Zenith Taiwan

Creative Network of the Year

McCann Worldgroup Europe

McCann Worldgroup US

Ogilvy Asia-Pacific