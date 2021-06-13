REVEALED: Power of Purpose Awards 2021 winners

Purpose rose to the top of marketers’ agendas this year, and the industry was better for it.

On Thursday, Campaign US revealed the winners for its 2021 Power of Purpose Awards, honoring purpose and cause-driven work in marketing, from corporations to nonprofit organizations.

This year’s awards celebrated marketers across six categories including sustainability, diversity and inclusion, nonprofit, brand purpose and public service announcements. We also added a special COVID-19 relief category given the extraordinary circumstances of the past year.

In addition, we’ve awarded two “Best in Show” recognitions for a standout company and campaign, respectively, that exemplified what purpose-driven marketing is about.

“The advertising and communications industry has an incredible opportunity to drive purposeful, cause-driven work that influences people’s hearts and minds on critical issues,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot. “Now more than ever, large marketers are beginning to open their eyes to the impact and influence they can have on society. Consumers vote with their dollars, and showing a commitment to advancing a positive, diverse, sustainable and inclusive society is proven to impact purchasing decisions.”

Congrats to all of the winners, who are setting a new bar for marketing’s role in society as a force for good. And a big thank you to thank our panel of judges, who evaluated the work in this important category. Without you, this program would not be possible.

Read more about the winners below.

The winners: