REVEALED: Power of Purpose Awards 2020 honorees

As the world continues to push through unprecedented times, purpose-driven work is more important than ever.

We're honored to be able to celebrate such incredible campaigns, companies and individuals for their work that influences behaviors, shares important untold stories and helps improve the world at large.

The winners span across PSAs and sustainability efforts to diversity-based initiatives and work that truly highlights a brand's ethos and values.

Congratulations to Campaign US' Second Annual Power of Purpose winners.

BRAND PURPOSE

'Microsoft - Changing the Game' by McCann Worldgroup

'The Associated Press - Advancing the Power of Facts' by Love & War

'Social Impact Technology' by Speakable, P.B.C.

'The Real Cost - One Leaves' by FCB NY

'Go Back To Africa' by FCB/SIX

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION

'First Shave' by Grey

'Mastercard True Name (Acceptance Street)' by McCann Worldgroup

'Love Calls Back' by Verizon / McCann





'Creatable World: A Doll for All' by Mattel / Golin

'#BiasCorrect' by Burns Group / Ad Council

NOT FOR PROFIT

'#NoKidsInCages' by Badger & Winters

'Project Understood' by FCB

'Planned Parenthood’s Chatbot Room' by Work & Co

'You Can't Imagine the Reward' by Barbarian

'Willow Domestic Violence Center Real Haunted House of Monroe County' by Truth Collective

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

'National Alliance on Mental Illness - Naughty Or...' by Wieden+Kennedy New York

'Womanikin: A universal attachment to challenge biased CPR training' by JOAN Creative

'Louder Than Guns' by Omelet

'March for Our Lives - Generation Lockdown' by McCann New York

'Stop Traffick' by BBDO Atlanta

PURPOSE PIONEER

'Hello Humankindness' by Eleven / Allison+Partners

'HelpGood' by HelpGood

'Everything in Our Power' by MeadsDurket

'Robert Holzer' by Matter Unlimited

'World Is In Our Hands' by TKG | The Krim Group

SUSTAINABILITY

'Bacardi and Lonely Whale Urge Emoji Makers to Remove Plastic Straw' by Day One

'Change for Good' Hackathon' by Huge

"Skip the Chemicals" by Humanaut

'Transforming Trash: From Gloves to Bags' by Chipotle Mexican Grill / BCW / Day One

'Kiss the Ground: A Tale of Digital Success for a Grassroots Mission' by ForwardPMX