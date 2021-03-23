REVEALED: Campaign US Media Awards shortlist

The finalists for Campaign US’ inaugural Media Awards have arrived.

The shortlist below has been selected by a panel of expert judges across the buy and sell side of the media industry for their strategy, effectiveness and efficiency in media buying, planning and sales.

Our esteemed jury was led by Lisa Valentino, EVP of client and brand solutions and addressable enablement at Disney, who served as jury chair.

“Media has become central to how we connect and entertain, especially during the pandemic,” said Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot. “It’s essential for brands, agencies and media sales teams to understand how consumers interact with media channels and create experiences that meet them where they are. We’re excited to celebrate the great talent in the industry doing just that.”

The winners will be announced and celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony on May 13 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Thank you to our judges and our jury chair for your hard work and commitment to this program.

See the full shortlist below.

Best Audio Media Plan

Code3 Crossing the Finish Line: On Running’s Podcast Success

Groupe Connect, Starcom, The New York Times/T-Brand Studios and Bank of America That Made All the Difference Podcast

Mediahub Global Building Brand and Category Love with the Humans Growing Stuff Custom Branded Podcast

News Generation and American Institute of Cancer Research Media Relations Campaign

Best Data-Driven Media Plan

Collective Measures Cross-Channel Analysis Leads to Sweet Success for Land O’Lakes

Just Global We Love When Clouds Play Nice Together

Just Global Sales and Marketing Solution

Mastercard x Tremor Video Stand Up To Cancer Campaign

Xaxis Xaxis Empowers Online Bank Customers to Optimize Savings with Dynamic Creative Optimization Campaign

Best Integrated Storytelling

Curiosity Native: No is our Whoa

Digitas The Charli at Dunkin’

Noble People Swedish for Smooother Shopping

Starcom, Adult Swim, Grey New York and Kellogg’s/Pringles Trapped in the Flavorverse

Wavemaker, Razorfish, Bank of the West and The Community Take Climate Action with Bank of the West, 1% For the Planet Checking Account

Best Media Plan: OTT & TV

Mediahub Global Driving Record Ratings by Colliding Gamers and NASCAR Drivers

Merkle Cancer Won’t Wait: Using Media Exposure Data to Attribute 1st Party Conversions for Closed Loop Reporting

Overdrive Interactive, LoopMe and Pixability How Overdrive Interactive, LoopMe and Pixability Drove National Reach and Local Impact Through Roku for Wisconsin Cheese

Roku Roku Brand Experiences + OneView Delivers Full-Funnel Results for Lexus

Starcom, Leo Burnett Chicago, Weber Shandwick, CBS and Kellogg’s/Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger on Colbert

Best Media Sales Plan

Tastemade Realtor x Tastemade: Beyond the Block

Tastemade V8 x Tastemade

Tastemade Walmart x Tastemade: Struggle Meals

Tastemade Proximo x Tastemade

VideoAmp The New Standard for How Advertising is Valued, Transacted and Measured

Best Social Media Plan

Empower American Standard Flushes 2020

Marcus Thomas What’s Your Dollar Sign? How KeyBank Leveraged Social Media to Get Personal with Content

Pereira O'Dell Buy Now Blocker

PMG Beats by Dr. Dre Taps Into The Sound of Colour

VaynerMedia New York Chase – Show Me Your Walk

Best Use of Digital Media

Digitas The Charli at Dunkin’

Happy Cog Avalon Flooring

Marcus Thomas Aqua Carpatica Launches e-Commerce Campaign During Global Pandemic

PMG Old Navy and PMG: When a Store’s Doors Close, a Window to Digital Commerce Opens

UM Johnson’s Baby: #InItTogether

Best Use of Integrated Media

Groupe Connect, Starcom, Leo Burnett Chicago, MLB and Bank of America Let's Rally

Happy Cog Avalon Flooring

Noble People Swedish for Smooother Shopping

Starcom, ChefsFeed and Beam Suntory/Maker’s Mark Authenticity Made by Hand

Wavemaker, Razorfish, Bank of the West and The Community Take Climate Action with Bank of the West, 1% For the Planet Checking Account

Best Use of Out of Home

Havas Media Puma All Star Weeked Sky Dreamer Launch

JCDecaux Zenni Optical Drives Online Sales with JCDecaux Street Furniture Advertising Campaign

Vistar Media on Behalf of Engine Media Jägermeister Achieves 73% Lift in Brand Awareness from DOOH Activation

Wavemaker, Kinetic, Bank of the West and The Community Take Climate Action with Bank of the West, 1% For the Planet Checking Account

Media Executive of the Year

Madhavi Tadikonda Canvas Worldwide

Bec Zappia Laundry Service

Lisa Benadi MediaHub

Nadia Pesina PMG

Al Hawes Starcom

Media Rising Star

Chris Pinel Liftoff Mobile

Jordan Hamburgo Mediahub

Paxton Higgins VaynerMedia New York

Most Creative Media Plan

Canvas Worldwide The Launch of the Kia K5 — A Death-Defying Media Plan

Marcus Thomas Ohio Lottery's 8-Bit at Bat

Pereira O'Dell Buy Now Blocker

Starcom, Adult Swim, Grey New York and Kellogg’s/Pringles Trapped in the Flavorverse

Ultimate Software How You Treat People Changes Everything

Most Data-Driven Ad Sales Capability

Disney Advertising Sales Most Data-Driven Ad Sales Capability

Most Effective Media Plan

Chemistry Communications Miller's Ale House - You've Earned This

Craft Media | Digital Child Care Aware of America

Digitas The Charli at Dunkin’

Known Memorial Sloan Kettering: Cancer Care Can't Wait

Laundry Service Fossil Q4 Holiday Campaign: Holiday in a Data Wonderland

Most Innovative Media Agency

Canvas Worldwide

Constant Media

Techononomy Media

Planning and Buying Team of the Year

Mediahub Team Chipotle

VaynerMedia New York Team Mondelēz

Sales Team of the Year

Disney Advertising Sales

Just Global

Vevo