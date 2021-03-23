REVEALED: Campaign US Media Awards shortlist

The finalists for Campaign US’ inaugural Media Awards have arrived.
The shortlist below has been selected by a panel of expert judges across the buy and sell side of the media industry for their strategy, effectiveness and efficiency in media buying, planning and sales.
Our esteemed jury was led by Lisa Valentino, EVP of client and brand solutions and addressable enablement at Disney, who served as jury chair.
“Media has become central to how we connect and entertain, especially during the pandemic,” said Campaign US Editor Alison Weissbrot. “It’s essential for brands, agencies and media sales teams to understand how consumers interact with media channels and create experiences that meet them where they are. We’re excited to celebrate the great talent in the industry doing just that.”
Best Audio Media Plan
Code3 Crossing the Finish Line: On Running’s Podcast Success
Groupe Connect, Starcom, The New York Times/T-Brand Studios and Bank of America That Made All the Difference Podcast
Mediahub Global Building Brand and Category Love with the Humans Growing Stuff Custom Branded Podcast
News Generation and American Institute of Cancer Research Media Relations Campaign
Best Data-Driven Media Plan
Collective Measures Cross-Channel Analysis Leads to Sweet Success for Land O’Lakes
Just Global We Love When Clouds Play Nice Together
Just Global Sales and Marketing Solution
Mastercard x Tremor Video Stand Up To Cancer Campaign
Xaxis Xaxis Empowers Online Bank Customers to Optimize Savings with Dynamic Creative Optimization Campaign
Best Integrated Storytelling
Curiosity Native: No is our Whoa
Digitas The Charli at Dunkin’
Noble People Swedish for Smooother Shopping
Starcom, Adult Swim, Grey New York and Kellogg’s/Pringles Trapped in the Flavorverse
Wavemaker, Razorfish, Bank of the West and The Community Take Climate Action with Bank of the West, 1% For the Planet Checking Account
Best Media Plan: OTT & TV
Mediahub Global Driving Record Ratings by Colliding Gamers and NASCAR Drivers
Merkle Cancer Won’t Wait: Using Media Exposure Data to Attribute 1st Party Conversions for Closed Loop Reporting
Overdrive Interactive, LoopMe and Pixability How Overdrive Interactive, LoopMe and Pixability Drove National Reach and Local Impact Through Roku for Wisconsin Cheese
Roku Roku Brand Experiences + OneView Delivers Full-Funnel Results for Lexus
Starcom, Leo Burnett Chicago, Weber Shandwick, CBS and Kellogg’s/Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger on Colbert
Best Media Sales Plan
Tastemade Realtor x Tastemade: Beyond the Block
Tastemade V8 x Tastemade
Tastemade Walmart x Tastemade: Struggle Meals
Tastemade Proximo x Tastemade
VideoAmp The New Standard for How Advertising is Valued, Transacted and Measured
Best Social Media Plan
Empower American Standard Flushes 2020
Marcus Thomas What’s Your Dollar Sign? How KeyBank Leveraged Social Media to Get Personal with Content
Pereira O'Dell Buy Now Blocker
PMG Beats by Dr. Dre Taps Into The Sound of Colour
VaynerMedia New York Chase – Show Me Your Walk
Best Use of Digital Media
Digitas The Charli at Dunkin’
Happy Cog Avalon Flooring
Marcus Thomas Aqua Carpatica Launches e-Commerce Campaign During Global Pandemic
PMG Old Navy and PMG: When a Store’s Doors Close, a Window to Digital Commerce Opens
UM Johnson’s Baby: #InItTogether
Best Use of Integrated Media
Groupe Connect, Starcom, Leo Burnett Chicago, MLB and Bank of America Let's Rally
Happy Cog Avalon Flooring
Noble People Swedish for Smooother Shopping
Starcom, ChefsFeed and Beam Suntory/Maker’s Mark Authenticity Made by Hand
Wavemaker, Razorfish, Bank of the West and The Community Take Climate Action with Bank of the West, 1% For the Planet Checking Account
Best Use of Out of Home
Havas Media Puma All Star Weeked Sky Dreamer Launch
JCDecaux Zenni Optical Drives Online Sales with JCDecaux Street Furniture Advertising Campaign
Vistar Media on Behalf of Engine Media Jägermeister Achieves 73% Lift in Brand Awareness from DOOH Activation
Wavemaker, Kinetic, Bank of the West and The Community Take Climate Action with Bank of the West, 1% For the Planet Checking Account
Media Executive of the Year
Madhavi Tadikonda Canvas Worldwide
Bec Zappia Laundry Service
Lisa Benadi MediaHub
Nadia Pesina PMG
Al Hawes Starcom
Media Rising Star
Chris Pinel Liftoff Mobile
Jordan Hamburgo Mediahub
Paxton Higgins VaynerMedia New York
Most Creative Media Plan
Canvas Worldwide The Launch of the Kia K5 — A Death-Defying Media Plan
Marcus Thomas Ohio Lottery's 8-Bit at Bat
Pereira O'Dell Buy Now Blocker
Starcom, Adult Swim, Grey New York and Kellogg’s/Pringles Trapped in the Flavorverse
Ultimate Software How You Treat People Changes Everything
Most Data-Driven Ad Sales Capability
Disney Advertising Sales Most Data-Driven Ad Sales Capability
Most Effective Media Plan
Chemistry Communications Miller's Ale House - You've Earned This
Craft Media | Digital Child Care Aware of America
Digitas The Charli at Dunkin’
Known Memorial Sloan Kettering: Cancer Care Can't Wait
Laundry Service Fossil Q4 Holiday Campaign: Holiday in a Data Wonderland
Most Innovative Media Agency
Canvas Worldwide
Constant Media
Techononomy Media
Planning and Buying Team of the Year
Mediahub Team Chipotle
VaynerMedia New York Team Mondelēz
Sales Team of the Year
Disney Advertising Sales
Just Global
Vevo