REVEALED: The Campaign US Media Awards 2022 shortlist

Agency Categories
Agency - Best media strategy - under $500k
- Anti Agency Group
- Ad Results Media
- Horizon Media - Pacifico: Beat The Best
- Horizon Media - Little Caesars: Pretzel Crust Comeback
- Initiative
Agency - Best media strategy - $500k - $1M
- 9thWonder
- Digitas
- Mediahub Global
- Media Matters Worldwide
- UM
- Zenith
Agency - Best media strategy - more than $1M
- Barú
- Canvas Worldwide
- Carat US
- Empower
- Initiative - Lego 5PM Click-Off
- Initiative - The Real Cost Presents: Mind Control Menace
Innovation Categories
Best integrated storytelling
- Canvas Worldwide
- Initiative
- Just Global
- Team Lewis
- Mediahub Global
- Rain the Growth Agency
Best use of data
- Disney
- Just Global
- Mediahub Global
- PMG
- Starcom
Best use of digital/programmatic
- Acronym
- Havas Media Group - Havas Market and Arena Media for Proximo Spirits
- Havas Media Group - Havas Media, Havas Chicago and National Association of Realtors
- Mediahub Global
- T-Mobile & Media.Monks
- Starcom
Media Owner Category
Media Owner - Best media strategy
- Aki Technologies
- Bidstack
- Vevo
People/Team Categories
Planning and buying team of the year
- Canvas Worldwide
- Initiative - Lego Magic Makers
- Initiative - The Climate Pledge
- McKinney
- Mediahub Global
- Wavemaker
Rising Star - Media Agency
- Courtney Schier, Mediahub Worldwide
- Jamie Zimmerman, Media Matters Worldwide
- Jordan Saintil, Mediahub Global
- Marisa Halprin, Mediahub Worldwide
- Meei Chai, Wavemaker US
- Nicole Donahue, McKinney
Sales team of the year
- Firefly
- Goodway Group
- Roku
- WarnerMedia