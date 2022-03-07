REVEALED: The Campaign US Media Awards 2022 shortlist

From TikTok to Twitter, from Fortnite to Twitch, the media landscape is dynamic, complex and constantly changing — meaning successful media professionals must be nimble, savvy, technical and creative to compete.

That’s why Campaign US is proud to announce the shortlist for its second annual Media Awards, honoring teams and individuals working in media planning, buying and sales in a challenging and fast-changing environment.

This year’s shortlist candidates demonstrate the agility with which media professionals must operate across a multitude of channels and platforms.

A big thank you to our jury of media professionals, led by our esteemed chair, Linda Yaccarino, chairman, global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, for allowing us to give this industry the recognition it deserves.

See the shortlist below, and don’t forget to register for our virtual awards celebration on April 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

Agency Categories

Agency - Best media strategy - under $500k

Anti Agency Group

Ad Results Media

Horizon Media - Pacifico: Beat The Best

Horizon Media - Little Caesars: Pretzel Crust Comeback

Initiative

Agency - Best media strategy - $500k - $1M

9thWonder

Digitas

Mediahub Global

Media Matters Worldwide

UM

Zenith

Agency - Best media strategy - more than $1M

Barú

Canvas Worldwide

Carat US

Empower

Initiative - Lego 5PM Click-Off

Initiative - The Real Cost Presents: Mind Control Menace

Innovation Categories

Best integrated storytelling

Canvas Worldwide

Initiative

Just Global

Team Lewis

Mediahub Global

Rain the Growth Agency

Best use of data

Disney

Just Global

Mediahub Global

PMG

Starcom

Best use of digital/programmatic

Acronym

Havas Media Group - Havas Market and Arena Media for Proximo Spirits

Havas Media Group - Havas Media, Havas Chicago and National Association of Realtors

Mediahub Global

T-Mobile & Media.Monks

Starcom

Media Owner Category

Media Owner - Best media strategy

Aki Technologies

Bidstack

Vevo

People/Team Categories

Planning and buying team of the year

Canvas Worldwide

Initiative - Lego Magic Makers

Initiative - The Climate Pledge

McKinney

Mediahub Global

Wavemaker

Rising Star - Media Agency

Courtney Schier, Mediahub Worldwide

Jamie Zimmerman, Media Matters Worldwide

Jordan Saintil, Mediahub Global

Marisa Halprin, Mediahub Worldwide

Meei Chai, Wavemaker US

Nicole Donahue, McKinney

Sales team of the year