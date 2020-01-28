REVEALED: Campaign US Agency of the Year winners

The winners of Campaign US’ inaugural Agency of the Year Awards were finally revealed in a glitzy event at the Edison Ballroom at in New York City on Wednesday night.

Adland’s creative power was out in force at the gala honoring the industry’s most impressive work and people.

The night was full of surprises, suspense and celebration (as well as some snazzy outfits) as Campaign revealed the sixteen winners of its Agency and People categories.

Agency Categories

Media Agency of the Year: Essence

Advertising Agency: Wieden+Kennedy

Digital Innovation Agency of the Year: Huge

PR Agency: Day One

Customer Engagement Agency: Critical Mass

Brand Experience Agency: Optimist

Independent Agency of the Year: Mother

Network Agency of the Year: McCann Worldgroup

People Categories

For people in charge of a single office or multiple offices across one region.

Agency Head: Devika Bulchandani

Head of Media agency: Lynn Lewis, UM

Head of Customer Engagement and Digital Agency: Dianne Wilkins, Critical Mass

Account Person: Jen McDonald, VMLY&R

Creative Person: Sean Bryan and Tom Murphy, McCann New York

Strategic Planner: Elizabeth Paul

Media Planner: Michelle Daidoine, The Martin Agency

New Business Development Team: Jacqueline Steele, Wieden+Kennedy

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team: Empower

Talent Management Person/Team: Michele Prota

Congratulations to those who were honored, and to the U.S. industry as a whole for showcasing the brilliance of the U.S. adverting industry to the world.

Here's to another year of powerful creativity.