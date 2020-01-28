REVEALED: Campaign US Agency of the Year winners

by Campaign Staff Added 8 hours ago

Campaign US celebrates the top talent and work in the U.S. market.

The winners of Campaign US’ inaugural Agency of the Year Awards were finally revealed in a glitzy event at the Edison Ballroom at in New York City on Wednesday night. 

Adland’s creative power was out in force at the gala honoring the industry’s most impressive work and people. 

The night was full of surprises, suspense and celebration (as well as some snazzy outfits) as Campaign revealed the sixteen winners of its Agency and People categories. 

Agency Categories

Media Agency of the Year: Essence
Advertising Agency: Wieden+Kennedy
Digital Innovation Agency of the Year: Huge
PR Agency: Day One
Customer Engagement Agency: Critical Mass
Brand Experience Agency: Optimist
Independent Agency of the Year: Mother
Network Agency of the Year: McCann Worldgroup 

People Categories

For people in charge of a single office or multiple offices across one region.
Agency Head: Devika Bulchandani
Head of Media agency: Lynn Lewis, UM
Head of Customer Engagement and Digital Agency: Dianne Wilkins, Critical Mass
Account Person: Jen McDonald, VMLY&R
Creative Person: Sean Bryan and Tom Murphy, McCann New York
Strategic Planner: Elizabeth Paul
Media Planner: Michelle Daidoine, The Martin Agency
New Business Development Team: Jacqueline Steele, Wieden+Kennedy
Corporate Communications/Marketing Team: Empower
Talent Management Person/Team: Michele Prota

Congratulations to those who were honored, and to the U.S. industry as a whole for showcasing the brilliance of the U.S. adverting industry to the world. 

Here's to another year of powerful creativity.

