REVEALED: Campaign US Agency of the Year 2019 shortlisters

Here they are, in all their glory.

The shortlisters for Campaign US’ inaugural Agency of the Year Awards have been revealed. 

The awards, which will be celebrated at an event on Wednesday January 29 with special guest speaker NFL CMO Tim Ellis, recognize inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

"We are thrilled to announce the shortlists for Campaign US' inaugural Agency of the Year Awards," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein. "Our extensive jury of marketing executives had the incredibly challenging task of wading through dozens and dozens of impressive entries to narrow down the honorees. A big thank you to our judges for taking on that responsibility."

Stein added: "Congratulations to all of the agencies and individuals who have been shortlisted. The Campaign team can't wait to celebrate with you all - and find out the winners - at our black tie dinner on January 29."

Marketers helping crown this year's winners include: Burger King’s Fernando Machado as Judge Chair; Hasbro’s Jamie Gutfreund; Heather Malenshek of Harley Davidson; McDonald’s Steve Hill; MillerCoors’ Michelle St. Jacques; Judy Lee of Pinterest; Eric Lent from InterContinental Hotels; Spotify's Jackie Jantos; Marie Gulin-Merle of Calvin Klein and PVH; Julie Winskie of Guardian Life; Feeding America's Catherine Davis and; Brent Mitchell of E!.

The black tie event will include a prize for the best dressed man and woman of the night.

AGENCIES

 

Advertising Agency

360i
Anomaly
BBDO New York
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
McCann New York
Wieden+Kennedy

Agency Network

FCB
FleishmanHillard
Havas Creative North America
McCann Worldgroup
TBWA 
Wunderman Thompson North America

Brand Experience Agency

MediaMonks Los Angeles
Optimist

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year

Accenture Interactive
Meghann Craig, Ali Kelly, Ali Yeager-Fichner, Empower
Meredith Vellines, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
The Cultural Impact Lab, The Martin Agency

Customer Engagement Agency

Critical Mass
MRM//McCann

Digital Innovation Agency

AKQA
FCB/SIX
Huge

PR Agency

Day One Agency
Edelman
FleishmanHillard
Golin
Weber Shandwick

Media Agency

Essence
Horizon Media
Initiative
Mindshare
Mediahub

Independent Agency

Giant Spoon
Johannes Leonardo
Mother 
Preacher
The Many
VaynerMedia

PEOPLE

 

Agency Head - Advertising

Nick Brien, Dentsu Aegis Network
Devika Bulchandani, McCann Worldgroup
Kelly Fredrickson, MullenLowe
David Corns, R/GA
Jon Cook, VMLY&R

Head of Agency - PR

Winner has been selected - announcement to come

Head of Agency - Media

Tim Jones, Publicis Media
Lynn Lewis, UM
Lauren Hanrahan, Zenith
Amy Armstrong, Initiative

Head of Agency - Customer Engagement/Digital 

Winner has been selected - announcement to come

Talent Management Person/Team

Havas Media USA Talent Management Team
Michele Prota, Forsman & Bodenfors New York
The Martin Agency Talent + Culture Team

Strategic Planner 

Bre Rossetti, Havas Media Group
Bonnie Wan, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Elizabeth Paul, MullenLowe
Cecelia Parrish, The Martin Agency

Media Planner

Winner has been selected - announcement to come

Creative Person

Tim Gordon and Felix Richter, Droga5
Susan Credle, FCB
Margaret Johnson, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Leo Macias, former Laundry Service and DDB
Sean Bryan & Tom Murphy, McCann Worldgroup

Account Person

Blythe Graham Jones, Elephant
Randi White, Laundry Service
Jen McDonald, VMLY&R
Joy Farber Kolo, Weber Shandwick

New Business Development Team

Deutsch New York
The Martin Agency
Jacqueline Steele, Wieden+Kennedy

