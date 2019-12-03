REVEALED: Campaign US Agency of the Year 2019 shortlisters

The shortlisters for Campaign US’ inaugural Agency of the Year Awards have been revealed.

The awards, which will be celebrated at an event on Wednesday January 29 with special guest speaker NFL CMO Tim Ellis, recognize inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

Tables for the night are now open.

"We are thrilled to announce the shortlists for Campaign US' inaugural Agency of the Year Awards," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein. "Our extensive jury of marketing executives had the incredibly challenging task of wading through dozens and dozens of impressive entries to narrow down the honorees. A big thank you to our judges for taking on that responsibility."

Stein added: "Congratulations to all of the agencies and individuals who have been shortlisted. The Campaign team can't wait to celebrate with you all - and find out the winners - at our black tie dinner on January 29."

Marketers helping crown this year's winners include: Burger King’s Fernando Machado as Judge Chair; Hasbro’s Jamie Gutfreund; Heather Malenshek of Harley Davidson; McDonald’s Steve Hill; MillerCoors’ Michelle St. Jacques; Judy Lee of Pinterest; Eric Lent from InterContinental Hotels; Spotify's Jackie Jantos; Marie Gulin-Merle of Calvin Klein and PVH; Julie Winskie of Guardian Life; Feeding America's Catherine Davis and; Brent Mitchell of E!.

The black tie event will include a prize for the best dressed man and woman of the night.

AGENCIES

Advertising Agency

360i

Anomaly

BBDO New York

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

McCann New York

Wieden+Kennedy

Agency Network

FCB

FleishmanHillard

Havas Creative North America

McCann Worldgroup

TBWA

Wunderman Thompson North America

Brand Experience Agency

MediaMonks Los Angeles

Optimist

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year

Accenture Interactive

Meghann Craig, Ali Kelly, Ali Yeager-Fichner, Empower

Meredith Vellines, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

The Cultural Impact Lab, The Martin Agency

Customer Engagement Agency

Critical Mass

MRM//McCann

Digital Innovation Agency

AKQA

FCB/SIX

Huge

PR Agency

Day One Agency

Edelman

FleishmanHillard

Golin

Weber Shandwick

Media Agency

Essence

Horizon Media

Initiative

Mindshare

Mediahub

Independent Agency

Giant Spoon

Johannes Leonardo

Mother

Preacher

The Many

VaynerMedia

PEOPLE

Agency Head - Advertising

Nick Brien, Dentsu Aegis Network

Devika Bulchandani, McCann Worldgroup

Kelly Fredrickson, MullenLowe

David Corns, R/GA

Jon Cook, VMLY&R

Head of Agency - PR

Winner has been selected - announcement to come

Head of Agency - Media

Tim Jones, Publicis Media

Lynn Lewis, UM

Lauren Hanrahan, Zenith

Amy Armstrong, Initiative

Head of Agency - Customer Engagement/Digital

Winner has been selected - announcement to come

Talent Management Person/Team

Havas Media USA Talent Management Team

Michele Prota, Forsman & Bodenfors New York

The Martin Agency Talent + Culture Team

Strategic Planner

Bre Rossetti, Havas Media Group

Bonnie Wan, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Elizabeth Paul, MullenLowe

Cecelia Parrish, The Martin Agency

Media Planner

Winner has been selected - announcement to come

Creative Person

Tim Gordon and Felix Richter, Droga5

Susan Credle, FCB

Margaret Johnson, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Leo Macias, former Laundry Service and DDB

Sean Bryan & Tom Murphy, McCann Worldgroup

Account Person

Blythe Graham Jones, Elephant

Randi White, Laundry Service

Jen McDonald, VMLY&R

Joy Farber Kolo, Weber Shandwick

New Business Development Team

Deutsch New York

The Martin Agency

Jacqueline Steele, Wieden+Kennedy