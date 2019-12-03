REVEALED: Campaign US Agency of the Year 2019 shortlisters

The shortlisters for Campaign US’ inaugural Agency of the Year Awards have been revealed.
The awards, which will be celebrated at an event on Wednesday January 29 with special guest speaker NFL CMO Tim Ellis, recognize inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.
"We are thrilled to announce the shortlists for Campaign US' inaugural Agency of the Year Awards," said Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein. "Our extensive jury of marketing executives had the incredibly challenging task of wading through dozens and dozens of impressive entries to narrow down the honorees. A big thank you to our judges for taking on that responsibility."
Stein added: "Congratulations to all of the agencies and individuals who have been shortlisted. The Campaign team can't wait to celebrate with you all - and find out the winners - at our black tie dinner on January 29."
Marketers helping crown this year's winners include: Burger King’s Fernando Machado as Judge Chair; Hasbro’s Jamie Gutfreund; Heather Malenshek of Harley Davidson; McDonald’s Steve Hill; MillerCoors’ Michelle St. Jacques; Judy Lee of Pinterest; Eric Lent from InterContinental Hotels; Spotify's Jackie Jantos; Marie Gulin-Merle of Calvin Klein and PVH; Julie Winskie of Guardian Life; Feeding America's Catherine Davis and; Brent Mitchell of E!.
AGENCIES
Advertising Agency
360i
Anomaly
BBDO New York
Goodby Silverstein & Partners
McCann New York
Wieden+Kennedy
Agency Network
FCB
FleishmanHillard
Havas Creative North America
McCann Worldgroup
TBWA
Wunderman Thompson North America
Brand Experience Agency
MediaMonks Los Angeles
Optimist
Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year
Accenture Interactive
Meghann Craig, Ali Kelly, Ali Yeager-Fichner, Empower
Meredith Vellines, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
The Cultural Impact Lab, The Martin Agency
Customer Engagement Agency
Critical Mass
MRM//McCann
Digital Innovation Agency
AKQA
FCB/SIX
Huge
PR Agency
Day One Agency
Edelman
FleishmanHillard
Golin
Weber Shandwick
Media Agency
Essence
Horizon Media
Initiative
Mindshare
Mediahub
Independent Agency
Giant Spoon
Johannes Leonardo
Mother
Preacher
The Many
VaynerMedia
PEOPLE
Agency Head - Advertising
Nick Brien, Dentsu Aegis Network
Devika Bulchandani, McCann Worldgroup
Kelly Fredrickson, MullenLowe
David Corns, R/GA
Jon Cook, VMLY&R
Head of Agency - PR
Winner has been selected - announcement to come
Head of Agency - Media
Tim Jones, Publicis Media
Lynn Lewis, UM
Lauren Hanrahan, Zenith
Amy Armstrong, Initiative
Head of Agency - Customer Engagement/Digital
Winner has been selected - announcement to come
Talent Management Person/Team
Havas Media USA Talent Management Team
Michele Prota, Forsman & Bodenfors New York
The Martin Agency Talent + Culture Team
Strategic Planner
Bre Rossetti, Havas Media Group
Bonnie Wan, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Elizabeth Paul, MullenLowe
Cecelia Parrish, The Martin Agency
Media Planner
Winner has been selected - announcement to come
Creative Person
Tim Gordon and Felix Richter, Droga5
Susan Credle, FCB
Margaret Johnson, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Leo Macias, former Laundry Service and DDB
Sean Bryan & Tom Murphy, McCann Worldgroup
Account Person
Blythe Graham Jones, Elephant
Randi White, Laundry Service
Jen McDonald, VMLY&R
Joy Farber Kolo, Weber Shandwick
New Business Development Team
Deutsch New York
The Martin Agency
Jacqueline Steele, Wieden+Kennedy