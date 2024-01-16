REVEALED: The Campaign US 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist

Campaign US has revealed the 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist.
Agencies and individuals on this list have demonstrated creative and media excellence, effectiveness and ability to outshine their peers in the past year across a variety of categories, including creative, media, innovation, PR and leadership.
“Congratulations to all of the honorees below who made the massive achievement of placing on the 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist. Those on this list have outshone their peers in their ability to provide market-moving creativity, savvy media strategy and overall excellence for their clients,” said Alison Weissbrot, editor-in-chief, Campaign US. “We look forward to celebrating with you all in March.”
A big thank you to our chair of jury, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO of DoorDash, and our jury of brand marketers, for your hard work and expertise in evaluating these entries.
Congratulations again to all of our honorees. We look forward to celebrating with you in March!
PEOPLE CATEGORIES
Account Person
- Becca Morris, group account director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Will Nader, group brand director, 72andSunny
- Socrates Papazoglou, SVP, executive account director, McCann New York
- Katie White, director of sustainability, The Martin Agency
Agency Leader
- Victoria Bachan, president, Whalar Talent
- Andrea Diquez, global CEO, GUT
- Amber Guild, CEO, McCann New York
- Amy Lanzi, CEO, North America, Digitas
- Laura Maness, global CEO, Grey
Creative Person
- Vida Cornelious, VP, creative, advertising and T Brand Studio, The New York Times
- Greg Hahn, cofounder and CCO, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
- Gian Carlo Lanfranco, cofounder and CCO, L&C
- Shayne Millington, CCO, McCann New York
DE&I Advocate
- Tasha Gilroy, global chief IE&B officer, VML
- Andre Gray, CCO, Annex88
- Bilal Kaiser, founder and principal, Agency Guacamole
- Thayer Lavielle, EVP, The Collective, Wasserman
- Janis Middleton, EVP, chief inclusion officer, Guided by Good
Innovation Lead
- Kiser Barnes, EVP, head of design, Digitas
- Elav Horwitz, EVP, global director of applied innovation, McCann Worldgroup
- Shan Jin, creative technologist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Stephen Martell, head of innovation, De-Yan
- Brian Yamada, chief innovation office, VML
Media Planner/Buyer
- Tasha Day, VP, media director, Exverus Media
- Jessie Pollack, senior director, planning, mSix&Partners
- Jacob Sperla, director of communications strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Strategist
- Michelle Baumann, chief strategy officer, VML Commerce
- Simran Kaur, director brand strategy and innovation camp, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Robin Knight, SVP, brand planning, EP+Co
- Fernando Ribeiro, global chief strategy officer, partner, GUT
- Beth Rolfs, chief data officer, Grey New York
Young Advertiser
- WINNER to be revealed on March 27
TEAM CATEGORIES
Corporate Communications/Marketing Team
- WINNER to be revealed on March 27
Creative Team
- Eamonn Dixon and Stefan Copiz, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Kurt Mills and Daniel Righi, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Kevin Mulroy and Bianca Guimaraes, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
- Danny Rodriguez and Larry Platt, McCann New York
- Shadow creative team
Media Team
- Consumer engagement group, GSD&M
- Team New Balance, Mediahub
- Team Netflix, Mediahub
- Unstoppable Together team, Initiative
New Business Development Team
- Digitas
- Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Strategy Team
- Brett Banker and Eric Segal, X&O
- David strategy team
- Mischief @ No Fixed Address strategy team
- Mojo Supermarket
Talent Management Team
- Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Traction
AGENCY CATEGORIES
Advertising Agency
- 72andSunny
- Arnold Worldwide
- Gale
- Goodby Silverstein & Partners
- Mojo Supermarket
Digital Innovation Agency
- Code and Theory
- Critical Mass
- Deloitte Digital
- Dept
- WongDoody
Experiential Agency
- De-Yan
- Momentum Worldwide
- NVE Experience Agency
- Verb
- Wasserman
Independent Agency
- Day One Agency
- L&C
- Mother
- PMG
- Tinuiti
Media Agency
- Assembly
- Exverus Media
- Initiative
- Tinuiti
- UM
PR Agency
- Citizen Relations
- Day One Agency
- Ogilvy PR
- Weber Shandwick
- Zeno Group