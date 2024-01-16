REVEALED: The Campaign US 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist

by Campaign US Staff
The winners will be announced at an event on March 27 in New York City.

Campaign US has revealed the 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist.

Agencies and individuals on this list have demonstrated creative and media excellence, effectiveness and ability to outshine their peers in the past year across a variety of categories, including creative, media, innovation, PR and leadership. 

“Congratulations to all of the honorees below who made the massive achievement of placing on the 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist. Those on this list have outshone their peers in their ability to provide market-moving creativity, savvy media strategy and overall excellence for their clients,” said Alison Weissbrot, editor-in-chief, Campaign US. “We look forward to celebrating with you all in March.” 

A big thank you to our chair of jury, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO of DoorDash, and our jury of brand marketers, for your hard work and expertise in evaluating these entries. 

We will celebrate the winners and honorees at a live event at Guastavino’s in New York City on March 27, 2024. Buy your tickets now!

Congratulations again to all of our honorees. We look forward to celebrating with you in March!

And if you haven’t nominated an inspiring woman yet, you still have time! The extended deadline for Campaign US’ Inspiring Women program is Friday. Enter here.

PEOPLE CATEGORIES

Account Person

  • Becca Morris, group account director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Will Nader, group brand director, 72andSunny
  • Socrates Papazoglou, SVP, executive account director, McCann New York
  • Katie White, director of sustainability, The Martin Agency

Agency Leader

  • Victoria Bachan, president, Whalar Talent
  • Andrea Diquez, global CEO, GUT
  • Amber Guild, CEO, McCann New York
  • Amy Lanzi, CEO, North America, Digitas
  • Laura Maness, global CEO, Grey

Creative Person

  • Vida Cornelious, VP, creative, advertising and T Brand Studio, The New York Times
  • Greg Hahn, cofounder and CCO, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
  • Gian Carlo Lanfranco, cofounder and CCO, L&C
  • Shayne Millington, CCO, McCann New York

DE&I Advocate 

  • Tasha Gilroy, global chief IE&B officer, VML
  • Andre Gray, CCO, Annex88
  • Bilal Kaiser, founder and principal, Agency Guacamole
  • Thayer Lavielle, EVP, The Collective, Wasserman
  • Janis Middleton, EVP, chief inclusion officer, Guided by Good

 Innovation Lead

  • Kiser Barnes, EVP, head of design, Digitas
  • Elav Horwitz, EVP, global director of applied innovation, McCann Worldgroup
  • Shan Jin, creative technologist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Stephen Martell, head of innovation, De-Yan
  • Brian Yamada, chief innovation office, VML

Media Planner/Buyer

  • Tasha Day, VP, media director, Exverus Media
  • Jessie Pollack, senior director, planning, mSix&Partners
  • Jacob Sperla, director of communications strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Strategist

  • Michelle Baumann, chief strategy officer, VML Commerce
  • Simran Kaur, director brand strategy and innovation camp, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Robin Knight, SVP, brand planning, EP+Co
  • Fernando Ribeiro, global chief strategy officer, partner, GUT
  • Beth Rolfs, chief data officer, Grey New York

Young Advertiser

  • WINNER to be revealed on March 27

TEAM CATEGORIES

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team

  • WINNER to be revealed on March 27

Creative Team

  • Eamonn Dixon and Stefan Copiz, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Kurt Mills and Daniel Righi, Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Kevin Mulroy and Bianca Guimaraes, Mischief @ No Fixed Address
  • Danny Rodriguez and Larry Platt, McCann New York
  • Shadow creative team

Media Team 

  • Consumer engagement group, GSD&M
  • Team New Balance, Mediahub
  • Team Netflix, Mediahub
  • Unstoppable Together team, Initiative

New Business Development Team

  • Digitas
  • Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Strategy Team

  • Brett Banker and Eric Segal, X&O
  • David strategy team
  • Mischief @ No Fixed Address strategy team
  • Mojo Supermarket

Talent Management Team 

  • Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Traction

AGENCY CATEGORIES

Advertising Agency

  • 72andSunny
  • Arnold Worldwide
  • Gale
  • Goodby Silverstein & Partners
  • Mojo Supermarket

Digital Innovation Agency 

  • Code and Theory
  • Critical Mass
  • Deloitte Digital
  • Dept
  • WongDoody

Experiential Agency

  • De-Yan
  • Momentum Worldwide
  • NVE Experience Agency
  • Verb
  • Wasserman

Independent Agency

  • Day One Agency
  • L&C
  • Mother
  • PMG
  • Tinuiti

Media Agency

  • Assembly
  • Exverus Media
  • Initiative
  • Tinuiti
  • UM

PR Agency 

  • Citizen Relations
  • Day One Agency
  • Ogilvy PR
  • Weber Shandwick
  • Zeno Group
