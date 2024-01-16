REVEALED: The Campaign US 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist

Campaign US has revealed the 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist.

Agencies and individuals on this list have demonstrated creative and media excellence, effectiveness and ability to outshine their peers in the past year across a variety of categories, including creative, media, innovation, PR and leadership.

“Congratulations to all of the honorees below who made the massive achievement of placing on the 2024 Agency of the Year shortlist. Those on this list have outshone their peers in their ability to provide market-moving creativity, savvy media strategy and overall excellence for their clients,” said Alison Weissbrot, editor-in-chief, Campaign US. “We look forward to celebrating with you all in March.”

A big thank you to our chair of jury, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO of DoorDash, and our jury of brand marketers, for your hard work and expertise in evaluating these entries.

PEOPLE CATEGORIES

Account Person

Becca Morris, group account director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Will Nader, group brand director, 72andSunny

Socrates Papazoglou, SVP, executive account director, McCann New York

Katie White, director of sustainability, The Martin Agency

Agency Leader

Victoria Bachan, president, Whalar Talent

Andrea Diquez, global CEO, GUT

Amber Guild, CEO, McCann New York

Amy Lanzi, CEO, North America, Digitas

Laura Maness, global CEO, Grey

Creative Person

Vida Cornelious, VP, creative, advertising and T Brand Studio, The New York Times

Greg Hahn, cofounder and CCO, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Gian Carlo Lanfranco, cofounder and CCO, L&C

Shayne Millington, CCO, McCann New York

DE&I Advocate

Tasha Gilroy, global chief IE&B officer, VML

Andre Gray, CCO, Annex88

Bilal Kaiser, founder and principal, Agency Guacamole

Thayer Lavielle, EVP, The Collective, Wasserman

Janis Middleton, EVP, chief inclusion officer, Guided by Good

Innovation Lead

Kiser Barnes, EVP, head of design, Digitas

Elav Horwitz, EVP, global director of applied innovation, McCann Worldgroup

Shan Jin, creative technologist, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Stephen Martell, head of innovation, De-Yan

Brian Yamada, chief innovation office, VML

Media Planner/Buyer

Tasha Day, VP, media director, Exverus Media

Jessie Pollack, senior director, planning, mSix&Partners

Jacob Sperla, director of communications strategy, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Strategist

Michelle Baumann, chief strategy officer, VML Commerce

Simran Kaur, director brand strategy and innovation camp, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Robin Knight, SVP, brand planning, EP+Co

Fernando Ribeiro, global chief strategy officer, partner, GUT

Beth Rolfs, chief data officer, Grey New York

Young Advertiser

WINNER to be revealed on March 27

TEAM CATEGORIES

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team

WINNER to be revealed on March 27

Creative Team

Eamonn Dixon and Stefan Copiz, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Kurt Mills and Daniel Righi, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Kevin Mulroy and Bianca Guimaraes, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Danny Rodriguez and Larry Platt, McCann New York

Shadow creative team

Media Team

Consumer engagement group, GSD&M

Team New Balance, Mediahub

Team Netflix, Mediahub

Unstoppable Together team, Initiative

New Business Development Team

Digitas

Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Strategy Team

Brett Banker and Eric Segal, X&O

David strategy team

Mischief @ No Fixed Address strategy team

Mojo Supermarket

Talent Management Team

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Traction

AGENCY CATEGORIES

Advertising Agency

72andSunny

Arnold Worldwide

Gale

Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Mojo Supermarket

Digital Innovation Agency

Code and Theory

Critical Mass

Deloitte Digital

Dept

WongDoody

Experiential Agency

De-Yan

Momentum Worldwide

NVE Experience Agency

Verb

Wasserman

Independent Agency

Day One Agency

L&C

Mother

PMG

Tinuiti

Media Agency

Assembly

Exverus Media

Initiative

Tinuiti

UM

PR Agency