REVEALED: 2023 Campaign US BIG Awards shortlist

by Campaign US Staff
Added 9 hours ago
The shortlist was selected by a jury of up-and-coming creative talent. Winners will be honored at The Times Center in New York City on November 15.

Campaign US has revealed the 2023 BIG Awards shortlist. 

Launched in the U.S. in 2021, the BIG Awards is Campaign’s flagship creative awards program recognizing creative excellence and effectiveness across the industry. 

In the U.S., the BIGs provide a mentorship opportunity by inviting diverse, up-and-coming creative talent to participate in the jury alongside a small group of senior peers, allowing them to lend their perspective on award-worthy work while gaining valuable experience in the jury room.

The program is not just unique, it allows emerging talent to set the standard in commercial creativity — and surfaces fresh perspectives. This year’s program had judges from across the U.S. working at agencies including Havas, BBH, 72andSunny, Gut, VMLY&R and more. 

The agencies and work that made this shortlist exemplify what resonates with the future of this industry — and sets the scene for where creativity is headed. 

We will announce and celebrate the winners of the 2023 Campaign US BIG Awards at The Times Center in New York City, on Nov. 15, 2023Register now!

Don’t miss the chance to be recognized on a global stage. Enter the Campaign BIG Global Awards by September 28, where you can compete on creative excellence against your global peers.

See the full Campaign US BIG Awards shortlist below. 

MEDIA EXCELLENCE 

SOCIAL MEDIA

Adobe, Team Whistle and Wavemaker
The Beautiful Game 

IHOP and Pereira O'Dell
PancA.I.kes

Mini USA and Pereira O'Dell
The DIY Mini

Nature Valley (General Mills) and Mindshare
The Nature Valley ReTok Shop | #ReTokForNature

Pizza Hut and GSD&M
Melts, Not For Sharing

VIDEO

Mini USA and Pereira O'Dell
Mini Polar Bear

Purdue University
What Can You Imagine at Purdue?

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile
Quest for Craft

BEST BRAND EXPERIENCE

Chick-fil-A and McCann New York
The Brake Room

Lay’s and D3
The Real Housewives of Lay’s x Bravocon: The Greatest Crossover Ever

Netflix, Doritos, Observatory and Slap Global
Live From The Upside Down

Netflix, Framework, 828, TM1 and Porto Rocha
Tudum: A Global Fan Event

Uber Eats and Special U.S.
Wizarding World

INTEGRATED

Booking.com and Zulu Alpha Kilo
Somewhere, Anywhere

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and Mindshare
Stand Up to Jewish Hate

M&M’s, Critical Mass and BBDO
Spokescandies on Pause

PopCorners and D3
PopCorners Break Into Something Good

Tropicana and MullenLowe U.S. PR
Tropicana Mimosa Maker

OUT OF HOME

Finish Detergent and Havas New York
Hopeful Monument

Midea and Pereira O'Dell
90 Minutes of Air Conditioning

Taimi and Known
America the Beautiful

PRINT/SPONSORSHIP

Frito-Lay and D3
It's Called Soccer

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile
Quest for Craft

VERTICALS 

AUTOMOTIVE 

General Motors, Netflix and The Community
EVs on Screen

GMC and My Code
Leyendas by GMC 2.0

Turo and Whalar
#FindYourDrive

NONPROFIT 

Ad Council and Joan Creative\
Real Deal on Fentanyl

Fridays for Future U.S. and Fred & Farid Los Angeles
Earth Is No Toy

Fridays For Future U.S. and Fred & Farid Los Angeles
I Love You, California

LA Catholic Schools and Canvas
We See You

World Vasectomy Day and Tombras
Cards to Nards: Vasectomies as an Equitable Act of Love

CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS 

Duracell, VaynerMedia, Citizen Relations and EssenceMediaCom
Duracell x Ariana Madix: I Buy My Own Batteries Now

Lysol and McCann New York
The World’s Stinkiest Sock

M&M's, Critical Mass and BBDO
Spokescandies on Pause

Pop-Tarts and Formerly Known As
Pop-Tarts Taps Into Zillow Surfing Craze With Its Edible Listing

Tropicana and MullenLowe U.S. PR
Tropicana Mimosa Maker

ENTERTAINMENT

Frito-Lay and D3
It's Called Soccer

Netflix, Framework, 828, TM1 and Porto Rocha
Tudum: A Global Fan Event

Netflix and MKG
Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience

NFL and 72andSunny
Run With It

PopCorners and D3
PopCorners Break Into Something Good

RETAIL/D2C

General Mills (Nature Valley, Larabar, Epic, Annie’s) and VMLY&R Commerce
Amazon Press Play for Nature

Uber Eats and Special U.S.
Wizarding World

Walmart, Digitas, Fallon and Publicis NY
Walmart Land

B2B 

Bavaria (Ab InBev) and L&C New York 
Nativa Meter

ZenBusiness and Joan Creative
#MomsMeanBusiness

ZenBusiness and Joan Creative
Welcome to the Uprising

TECH

eBay and Joan Creative
Everyone Deserves Real

Lenovo Yoga and SuperHeroes
Lenovo Yoga Pro Launch: Digital Street Art

Microsoft and McCann New York
ADLaM

Verizon and Madwell
NPC-Led Quest to Verizon

Walmart, Digitas, Fallon and Publicis NY
Walmart Land

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Booking.com and Zulu Alpha Kilo
Somewhere, Anywhere

Delta Air Lines and My Code
In Pursuit of Inspiration: Human Moments

Pure Michigan and My Code
48 Hours to Live Michigan

Saudi Tourism Authority and Manifest
Breaking Barriers to Reveal a Forbidden Kingdom

United Airlines and 72andSunny
Chief Trash Officer

HEALTH

GSK and Razorfish Health
Cut Short — RSV Awareness Campaign

New York-Presbyterian and Havas New York
Ramit Malhotra — Having It All

World Vasectomy Day and Tombras
Cards to Nards: Vasectomies as an Equitable Act of Love

CREATIVE EXCELLENCE 

BEST BRAND FILM OR SERIES

Frito-Lay and D3
It's Called Soccer

MadeGood and Confidant
MadeGood Brand Launch

PopCorners and D3
PopCorners Break Into Something Good

Purdue University
What Can You Imagine at Purdue?

TreSemmé and Weber Shandwick
Fluid

BEST PURPOSE-DRIVEN CAMPAIGN

Bavaria (AB InBev) and L&C New York
Nativa Meter

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and Mindshare
Stand Up to Jewish Hate

Finish Detergent and Havas New York
Hopeful Monument

Mastercard and McCann New York (in collaboration with McCann Poland)
Where to Settle

Microsoft and McCann New York
ADLaM

BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN 

Lenovo Yoga and SuperHeroes
Lenovo Yoga Pro Launch: Digital Street Art

Major League Soccer and We Are Social U.S.
MLS First Timers

Starbucks and My Code
Amplify Your Happy 

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile
Quest for Craft

Turo and Whalar
#FindYourDrive

BEST IDEA THAT TAPS INTO CULTURE

Brooklyn Film Festival and Havas New York
Gil’s Grills

Frito-Lay and D3
It's Called Soccer

M&M's, Critical Mass and BBDO
Spokescandies on Pause

PopCorners and D3
PopCorners Break Into Something Good

Skittles (Mars Wrigley) and Weber Shandwick
Don't Throw The Rainbow

