REVEALED: 2023 Campaign US BIG Awards shortlist

Campaign US has revealed the 2023 BIG Awards shortlist.
Launched in the U.S. in 2021, the BIG Awards is Campaign’s flagship creative awards program recognizing creative excellence and effectiveness across the industry.
In the U.S., the BIGs provide a mentorship opportunity by inviting diverse, up-and-coming creative talent to participate in the jury alongside a small group of senior peers, allowing them to lend their perspective on award-worthy work while gaining valuable experience in the jury room.
The program is not just unique, it allows emerging talent to set the standard in commercial creativity — and surfaces fresh perspectives. This year’s program had judges from across the U.S. working at agencies including Havas, BBH, 72andSunny, Gut, VMLY&R and more.
The agencies and work that made this shortlist exemplify what resonates with the future of this industry — and sets the scene for where creativity is headed.
See the full Campaign US BIG Awards shortlist below.
MEDIA EXCELLENCE
SOCIAL MEDIA
Adobe, Team Whistle and Wavemaker
The Beautiful Game
IHOP and Pereira O'Dell
PancA.I.kes
Mini USA and Pereira O'Dell
The DIY Mini
Nature Valley (General Mills) and Mindshare
The Nature Valley ReTok Shop | #ReTokForNature
Pizza Hut and GSD&M
Melts, Not For Sharing
VIDEO
Mini USA and Pereira O'Dell
Mini Polar Bear
Purdue University
What Can You Imagine at Purdue?
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile
Quest for Craft
BEST BRAND EXPERIENCE
Chick-fil-A and McCann New York
The Brake Room
Lay’s and D3
The Real Housewives of Lay’s x Bravocon: The Greatest Crossover Ever
Netflix, Doritos, Observatory and Slap Global
Live From The Upside Down
Netflix, Framework, 828, TM1 and Porto Rocha
Tudum: A Global Fan Event
Uber Eats and Special U.S.
Wizarding World
INTEGRATED
Booking.com and Zulu Alpha Kilo
Somewhere, Anywhere
Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and Mindshare
Stand Up to Jewish Hate
M&M’s, Critical Mass and BBDO
Spokescandies on Pause
PopCorners and D3
PopCorners Break Into Something Good
Tropicana and MullenLowe U.S. PR
Tropicana Mimosa Maker
OUT OF HOME
Finish Detergent and Havas New York
Hopeful Monument
Midea and Pereira O'Dell
90 Minutes of Air Conditioning
Taimi and Known
America the Beautiful
PRINT/SPONSORSHIP
Frito-Lay and D3
It's Called Soccer
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile
Quest for Craft
VERTICALS
AUTOMOTIVE
General Motors, Netflix and The Community
EVs on Screen
GMC and My Code
Leyendas by GMC 2.0
Turo and Whalar
#FindYourDrive
NONPROFIT
Ad Council and Joan Creative\
Real Deal on Fentanyl
Fridays for Future U.S. and Fred & Farid Los Angeles
Earth Is No Toy
Fridays For Future U.S. and Fred & Farid Los Angeles
I Love You, California
LA Catholic Schools and Canvas
We See You
World Vasectomy Day and Tombras
Cards to Nards: Vasectomies as an Equitable Act of Love
CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS
Duracell, VaynerMedia, Citizen Relations and EssenceMediaCom
Duracell x Ariana Madix: I Buy My Own Batteries Now
Lysol and McCann New York
The World’s Stinkiest Sock
M&M's, Critical Mass and BBDO
Spokescandies on Pause
Pop-Tarts and Formerly Known As
Pop-Tarts Taps Into Zillow Surfing Craze With Its Edible Listing
Tropicana and MullenLowe U.S. PR
Tropicana Mimosa Maker
ENTERTAINMENT
Frito-Lay and D3
It's Called Soccer
Netflix, Framework, 828, TM1 and Porto Rocha
Tudum: A Global Fan Event
Netflix and MKG
Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience
NFL and 72andSunny
Run With It
PopCorners and D3
PopCorners Break Into Something Good
RETAIL/D2C
General Mills (Nature Valley, Larabar, Epic, Annie’s) and VMLY&R Commerce
Amazon Press Play for Nature
Uber Eats and Special U.S.
Wizarding World
Walmart, Digitas, Fallon and Publicis NY
Walmart Land
B2B
Bavaria (Ab InBev) and L&C New York
Nativa Meter
ZenBusiness and Joan Creative
#MomsMeanBusiness
ZenBusiness and Joan Creative
Welcome to the Uprising
TECH
eBay and Joan Creative
Everyone Deserves Real
Lenovo Yoga and SuperHeroes
Lenovo Yoga Pro Launch: Digital Street Art
Microsoft and McCann New York
ADLaM
Verizon and Madwell
NPC-Led Quest to Verizon
Walmart, Digitas, Fallon and Publicis NY
Walmart Land
TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
Booking.com and Zulu Alpha Kilo
Somewhere, Anywhere
Delta Air Lines and My Code
In Pursuit of Inspiration: Human Moments
Pure Michigan and My Code
48 Hours to Live Michigan
Saudi Tourism Authority and Manifest
Breaking Barriers to Reveal a Forbidden Kingdom
United Airlines and 72andSunny
Chief Trash Officer
HEALTH
GSK and Razorfish Health
Cut Short — RSV Awareness Campaign
New York-Presbyterian and Havas New York
Ramit Malhotra — Having It All
World Vasectomy Day and Tombras
Cards to Nards: Vasectomies as an Equitable Act of Love
CREATIVE EXCELLENCE
BEST BRAND FILM OR SERIES
Frito-Lay and D3
It's Called Soccer
MadeGood and Confidant
MadeGood Brand Launch
PopCorners and D3
PopCorners Break Into Something Good
Purdue University
What Can You Imagine at Purdue?
TreSemmé and Weber Shandwick
Fluid
BEST PURPOSE-DRIVEN CAMPAIGN
Bavaria (AB InBev) and L&C New York
Nativa Meter
Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and Mindshare
Stand Up to Jewish Hate
Finish Detergent and Havas New York
Hopeful Monument
Mastercard and McCann New York (in collaboration with McCann Poland)
Where to Settle
Microsoft and McCann New York
ADLaM
BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN
Lenovo Yoga and SuperHeroes
Lenovo Yoga Pro Launch: Digital Street Art
Major League Soccer and We Are Social U.S.
MLS First Timers
Starbucks and My Code
Amplify Your Happy
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile
Quest for Craft
Turo and Whalar
#FindYourDrive
BEST IDEA THAT TAPS INTO CULTURE
Brooklyn Film Festival and Havas New York
Gil’s Grills
Frito-Lay and D3
It's Called Soccer
M&M's, Critical Mass and BBDO
Spokescandies on Pause
PopCorners and D3
PopCorners Break Into Something Good
Skittles (Mars Wrigley) and Weber Shandwick
Don't Throw The Rainbow
