REVEALED: 2023 Campaign US BIG Awards shortlist

Campaign US has revealed the 2023 BIG Awards shortlist.

Launched in the U.S. in 2021, the BIG Awards is Campaign’s flagship creative awards program recognizing creative excellence and effectiveness across the industry.

In the U.S., the BIGs provide a mentorship opportunity by inviting diverse, up-and-coming creative talent to participate in the jury alongside a small group of senior peers, allowing them to lend their perspective on award-worthy work while gaining valuable experience in the jury room.

The program is not just unique, it allows emerging talent to set the standard in commercial creativity — and surfaces fresh perspectives. This year’s program had judges from across the U.S. working at agencies including Havas, BBH, 72andSunny, Gut, VMLY&R and more.

The agencies and work that made this shortlist exemplify what resonates with the future of this industry — and sets the scene for where creativity is headed.

See the full Campaign US BIG Awards shortlist below.

MEDIA EXCELLENCE

SOCIAL MEDIA

Adobe, Team Whistle and Wavemaker

The Beautiful Game

IHOP and Pereira O'Dell

PancA.I.kes

Mini USA and Pereira O'Dell

The DIY Mini

Nature Valley (General Mills) and Mindshare

The Nature Valley ReTok Shop | #ReTokForNature

Pizza Hut and GSD&M

Melts, Not For Sharing

VIDEO

Mini USA and Pereira O'Dell

Mini Polar Bear

Purdue University

What Can You Imagine at Purdue?

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile

Quest for Craft

BEST BRAND EXPERIENCE

Chick-fil-A and McCann New York

The Brake Room

Lay’s and D3

The Real Housewives of Lay’s x Bravocon: The Greatest Crossover Ever

Netflix, Doritos, Observatory and Slap Global

Live From The Upside Down

Netflix, Framework, 828, TM1 and Porto Rocha

Tudum: A Global Fan Event

Uber Eats and Special U.S.

Wizarding World

INTEGRATED

Booking.com and Zulu Alpha Kilo

Somewhere, Anywhere

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and Mindshare

Stand Up to Jewish Hate

M&M’s, Critical Mass and BBDO

Spokescandies on Pause

PopCorners and D3

PopCorners Break Into Something Good

Tropicana and MullenLowe U.S. PR

Tropicana Mimosa Maker

OUT OF HOME

Finish Detergent and Havas New York

Hopeful Monument

Midea and Pereira O'Dell

90 Minutes of Air Conditioning

Taimi and Known

America the Beautiful

PRINT/SPONSORSHIP

Frito-Lay and D3

It's Called Soccer

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile

Quest for Craft

VERTICALS

AUTOMOTIVE

General Motors, Netflix and The Community

EVs on Screen

GMC and My Code

Leyendas by GMC 2.0

Turo and Whalar

#FindYourDrive

NONPROFIT

Ad Council and Joan Creative\

Real Deal on Fentanyl

Fridays for Future U.S. and Fred & Farid Los Angeles

Earth Is No Toy

Fridays For Future U.S. and Fred & Farid Los Angeles

I Love You, California

LA Catholic Schools and Canvas

We See You

World Vasectomy Day and Tombras

Cards to Nards: Vasectomies as an Equitable Act of Love

CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS

Duracell, VaynerMedia, Citizen Relations and EssenceMediaCom

Duracell x Ariana Madix: I Buy My Own Batteries Now

Lysol and McCann New York

The World’s Stinkiest Sock

M&M's, Critical Mass and BBDO

Spokescandies on Pause

Pop-Tarts and Formerly Known As

Pop-Tarts Taps Into Zillow Surfing Craze With Its Edible Listing

Tropicana and MullenLowe U.S. PR

Tropicana Mimosa Maker

ENTERTAINMENT

Frito-Lay and D3

It's Called Soccer

Netflix, Framework, 828, TM1 and Porto Rocha

Tudum: A Global Fan Event

Netflix and MKG

Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience

NFL and 72andSunny

Run With It

PopCorners and D3

PopCorners Break Into Something Good

RETAIL/D2C

General Mills (Nature Valley, Larabar, Epic, Annie’s) and VMLY&R Commerce

Amazon Press Play for Nature

Uber Eats and Special U.S.

Wizarding World

Walmart, Digitas, Fallon and Publicis NY

Walmart Land

B2B

Bavaria (Ab InBev) and L&C New York

Nativa Meter

ZenBusiness and Joan Creative

#MomsMeanBusiness

ZenBusiness and Joan Creative

Welcome to the Uprising

TECH

eBay and Joan Creative

Everyone Deserves Real

Lenovo Yoga and SuperHeroes

Lenovo Yoga Pro Launch: Digital Street Art

Microsoft and McCann New York

ADLaM

Verizon and Madwell

NPC-Led Quest to Verizon

Walmart, Digitas, Fallon and Publicis NY

Walmart Land

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

Booking.com and Zulu Alpha Kilo

Somewhere, Anywhere

Delta Air Lines and My Code

In Pursuit of Inspiration: Human Moments

Pure Michigan and My Code

48 Hours to Live Michigan

Saudi Tourism Authority and Manifest

Breaking Barriers to Reveal a Forbidden Kingdom

United Airlines and 72andSunny

Chief Trash Officer

HEALTH

GSK and Razorfish Health

Cut Short — RSV Awareness Campaign

New York-Presbyterian and Havas New York

Ramit Malhotra — Having It All

World Vasectomy Day and Tombras

Cards to Nards: Vasectomies as an Equitable Act of Love

CREATIVE EXCELLENCE

BEST BRAND FILM OR SERIES

Frito-Lay and D3

It's Called Soccer

MadeGood and Confidant

MadeGood Brand Launch

PopCorners and D3

PopCorners Break Into Something Good

Purdue University

What Can You Imagine at Purdue?

TreSemmé and Weber Shandwick

Fluid

BEST PURPOSE-DRIVEN CAMPAIGN

Bavaria (AB InBev) and L&C New York

Nativa Meter

Foundation to Combat Antisemitism and Mindshare

Stand Up to Jewish Hate

Finish Detergent and Havas New York

Hopeful Monument

Mastercard and McCann New York (in collaboration with McCann Poland)

Where to Settle

Microsoft and McCann New York

ADLaM

BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

Lenovo Yoga and SuperHeroes

Lenovo Yoga Pro Launch: Digital Street Art

Major League Soccer and We Are Social U.S.

MLS First Timers

Starbucks and My Code

Amplify Your Happy

The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Quaker City Mercantile

Quest for Craft

Turo and Whalar

#FindYourDrive

BEST IDEA THAT TAPS INTO CULTURE

Brooklyn Film Festival and Havas New York

Gil’s Grills

Frito-Lay and D3

It's Called Soccer

M&M's, Critical Mass and BBDO

Spokescandies on Pause

PopCorners and D3

PopCorners Break Into Something Good

Skittles (Mars Wrigley) and Weber Shandwick

Don't Throw The Rainbow

