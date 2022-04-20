REVEALED: The 2022 Power of Purpose Awards shortlist

It's more important than ever that brands and advertisers demonstrate humanity and compassion in their communications while giving back to their communities.

That’s why Campaign US is excited to reveal the finalists for the 2022 Power of Purpose Awards, which honor purpose and cause-driven work in marketing, from corporations to nonprofit organizations fighting to better our society and our planet.

This year’s awards spanned seven categories — sustainability, diversity and inclusion, nonprofit, brand purpose, healthcare and public service announcements. Nominees set the standard for cause-driven marketing and corporate responsibility across major brands and companies.

A big thank you to our judges for your time and dedication to this important program.

And congratulations to all of our finalists! Check out the shortlist below.

BRAND PURPOSE

Ancestry, OMD, A+E and The Content Collective: Uncovering the Stories of African American Ancestors

Uncovering the Stories of African American Ancestors Google and BBH USA : Google’s Black-Owned Friday 2

Malnutrition Facts Havas New York and Havas Germany : Staybl — The app to improve digital experience for people with Parkinson’s disease

Staybl — The app to improve digital experience for people with Parkinson’s disease Sephora, Digitas, Vox Creative, Ventureland and Epic Digital: The Beauty of Blackness

HEALTHCARE

Period., August, OffLimits, Free the Period, Ignite, No More Secrets, The Flow Initiative and 72andSunny : Loopholes

Phexxi: House Rules Mount Sinai Health System, Convicts, Hooligan NYC, Company 3: The Surge at Mount Sinai

The Surge at Mount Sinai Novo Nordisk and FleishmanHillard: It's Bigger Than Me

It's Bigger Than Me CVS, UM/Reprise, NGL Collective and Domino Saints: CVS: #OneStepCloser

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

NFL, 72andSunny , Hecho Studios and Lime Studios: Football Is For Everyone

, Football Is For Everyone Twitter MENA, VMLY&R Commerce, Truffle Productions and Hill+Knowlton Strategies: Feminine Arabic

Feminine Arabic Orbitz and Laundry Service: Travel As You Are

Travel As You Are Walmart, FCB Chicago, FCB/Six, Lord + Thomas: Bedtime Stories

Bedtime Stories Mixwell, The Many, Plus Plus Productions and International Gay Rodeo Association: Please Don't Buy Mixwell

NOT FOR PROFIT

Loopholes Represent Us, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Steve Unlimited and Dini Von Mueffling Communications: Gerry’s Partisan Pizza

Gerry’s Partisan Pizza Sandy Hook Promise, BBDO and Smuggler: Sandy Hook Promise x Teenage Dream

Sandy Hook Promise x Teenage Dream One Campaign, Hive, Titmouse, The Lede and Touchpoint Integrated Communications: Pandemica

Pandemica Ali Forney Center and Havas New York: The Issue Within The Issue — Raising Awareness For Homeless LGBTQ+ Youth

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Loopholes United Nations Development Programme, Activista, Strings and Tins, Framestore and Wunderman Thompson: Don’t Choose Extinction

Don’t Choose Extinction Reform Alliance, Droga5, Little Minx and Rock Paper Scissors: Casey Powers

Casey Powers Innocence Project: Happiest Moments

SUSTAINABILITY

Malnutrition Facts Chevrolet and Commonwealth//McCann: Chevrolet — New Generation

Don’t Choose Extinction Forest Carbon Works, Periscope, Powell Communications, Atomic Props, Plural and Babble-On: Chainsaw That Saves Trees

Chainsaw That Saves Trees Givsly: Season Without Swag

PURPOSE PIONEER — AGENCY, BRAND OR NONPROFIT LEADER

Carol Cone, founder and CEO, Carol Cone On Purpose

founder and CEO, Carol Cone On Purpose Ashley Geisheker, EVP, head of integrated production, Leo Burnett

EVP, head of integrated production, Leo Burnett Laura Hutfless, cofounder, FlyteVu

cofounder, FlyteVu Mira Kaddoura, founder, Red & Co.

founder, Red & Co. Andrew McKechnie, SVP, chief creative officer, Verizon

