REVEALED: 2021 Power of Purpose Awards shortlist

From the COVID-19 pandemic to racial injustice, 2020 was the year that ‘purpose’ became a key part of the marketing vernacular.
Campaign US is excited to reveal the shortlist for our Power of Purpose awards, which honor purpose and cause-driven work in marketing, from corporations to nonprofit organizations.
This year’s awards celebrated marketers across six categories including sustainability, diversity and inclusion, nonprofit, brand purpose and public service announcements. We also added a special COVID-19 relief category given the extraordinary circumstances of the past year.
“The advertising and communications industry has an incredible opportunity to drive purposeful, cause-driven work that influences people’s hearts and minds on critical issues,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot. “Now more than ever, large marketers are beginning to open their eyes to the impact and influence they can have on society. Consumers vote with their dollars, and showing a commitment to advancing a positive, diverse, sustainable and inclusive society is proven to impact purchasing decisions.”
Brand Purpose
- BBH New York, Google, Heads Music, State, Lobo and Not to Scale: Google - Black-Owned Friday
- LinkedIn and 215 McCann: Let's Step Forward
- Mastercard and CitiBank: True Name Card
- Mischief @ No Fixed Address and Monogram: The Hypocrisy
- UM New York, Rapport, Wieden + Kennedy, Havas Annex Atlanta and Zeno Group: Sprite Social Justice for Black Youth
COVID Response
- Doe-Anderson, The LEE Initiative, Maker's Mark, Evins Communications and Proof Global: Maker's Mark + The LEE Initiative Restaurant Workers Relief Program
- FCB Chicago, Kimberly-Clark, Mindshare and Lord + Thomas: Share a Square
- Joan Creative and Brawny: Brawny Giants Take Action
- Mars Petcare: Pedigree, BBDO New York and BBDO Studios: Dogs on Zoom
- Reform Alliance and Droga5: Answer Their Call
Diversity and Inclusion
- BBH New York, Google, Heads Music, State, Lobo and Not to Scale: Google - Black-Owned Friday
- Dentsumcgarrybowen, Crayola, Subvoyant and Golin: Crayola Colors of the World
- FCB Chicago, City of Chicago, FCBX, FLO Creative Studio and Lord + Thomas: Boards of Change
- Havas Chicago, National Association of Realtors, Havas Media, Love, Homestead and Dutch Uncle: The Fight for Fair
- Starbucks Brazil: I Am
Not for Profit
- 22Squared and NAACP Atlanta: Invisible Hate
- BBH New York, Chief, The National Women's History Museum and M ss ng P eces: Chief and The National Women's History Museum - Glass Ceiling Breaker
- Color of Change, BBDO New York, H&S Communications, Spencer Evan and Happy Finish/BBDO Studios: Pedestal Project
- Mischief @ No Fixed Address, RepresentUs and Dini von Mueffling Communications: Dictators
- MullenLowe New York, UN Women, Mediahub U.S. and Mediahub U.K.: The UNseen Story
Public Service Announcement
- The Advertising Council and EightBar Workforce Readiness: Find Something New
- McKinney, Ad Council and Brady: End Family Fire - No Extra Life
- MullenLowe U.S. and Change the Ref: Shamecards
- Walton Isaacson and Association of Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing: #SeeAll
- Wondros, Hawkfish and The Collective Education Fund: Vote to Live
Sustainability
- Bank of the West, The Community, WaveMaker and Razorfish: The 1% for the Planet Account: The First Bank Account Designed for Climate Action
- Chipotle, Day One Agency, BCW, Mediahub Worldwide and Zeus Jones: Can a Burrito Change the World?
- Havas Chicago, Moen and Havas Media: Unlock Water for All
- Joan Creative: Science Mom's "All the Experts" by Joan
- Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM, Pixel Farm and Publicis Groupe: The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle
Purpose Pioneer - Agency, Brand or Nonprofit Leader
- Adam Katz, CEO and founder Imprint Projects
- Gary Mueller, founder, Serve Marketing and managing partner/executive creative director, BVK
- Lee Newman, CEO, MullenLowe U.S.
- Lisa Torres, president, multicultural, Publicis Media
- Kevin Warren, CMO, UPS