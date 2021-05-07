REVEALED: 2021 Power of Purpose Awards shortlist

From the COVID-19 pandemic to racial injustice, 2020 was the year that ‘purpose’ became a key part of the marketing vernacular.

Campaign US is excited to reveal the shortlist for our Power of Purpose awards, which honor purpose and cause-driven work in marketing, from corporations to nonprofit organizations.

This year’s awards celebrated marketers across six categories including sustainability, diversity and inclusion, nonprofit, brand purpose and public service announcements. We also added a special COVID-19 relief category given the extraordinary circumstances of the past year.

“The advertising and communications industry has an incredible opportunity to drive purposeful, cause-driven work that influences people’s hearts and minds on critical issues,” said Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot. “Now more than ever, large marketers are beginning to open their eyes to the impact and influence they can have on society. Consumers vote with their dollars, and showing a commitment to advancing a positive, diverse, sustainable and inclusive society is proven to impact purchasing decisions.”

A big thank you to thank our panel of judges, who evaluated the work in this important category. Without you, this program would not be possible.

Read the shortlist below, and tune in for our virtual awards ceremony on June 17.

Brand Purpose

BBH New York, Google, Heads Music, State, Lobo and Not to Scale: Google - Black-Owned Friday

Google - Black-Owned Friday LinkedIn and 215 McCann: Let's Step Forward

Let's Step Forward Mastercard and CitiBank: True Name Card

True Name Card Mischief @ No Fixed Address and Monogram: The Hypocrisy

The Hypocrisy UM New York, Rapport, Wieden + Kennedy, Havas Annex Atlanta and Zeno Group: Sprite Social Justice for Black Youth

COVID Response

Doe-Anderson, The LEE Initiative, Maker's Mark, Evins Communications and Proof Global: Maker's Mark + The LEE Initiative Restaurant Workers Relief Program

Maker's Mark + The LEE Initiative Restaurant Workers Relief Program FCB Chicago, Kimberly-Clark, Mindshare and Lord + Thomas: Share a Square

Share a Square Joan Creative and Brawny: Brawny Giants Take Action

Brawny Giants Take Action Mars Petcare: Pedigree, BBDO New York and BBDO Studios: Dogs on Zoom

Dogs on Zoom Reform Alliance and Droga5: Answer Their Call

Diversity and Inclusion

BBH New York, Google, Heads Music, State, Lobo and Not to Scale: Google - Black-Owned Friday

Google - Black-Owned Friday Dentsumcgarrybowen, Crayola, Subvoyant and Golin: Crayola Colors of the World

Crayola Colors of the World FCB Chicago, City of Chicago, FCBX, FLO Creative Studio and Lord + Thomas: Boards of Change

Boards of Change Havas Chicago, National Association of Realtors, Havas Media, Love, Homestead and Dutch Uncle: The Fight for Fair

The Fight for Fair Starbucks Brazil: I Am

Not for Profit

22Squared and NAACP Atlanta: Invisible Hate

Invisible Hate BBH New York, Chief, The National Women's History Museum and M ss ng P eces: Chief and The National Women's History Museum - Glass Ceiling Breaker

Chief and The National Women's History Museum - Glass Ceiling Breaker Color of Change, BBDO New York, H&S Communications, Spencer Evan and Happy Finish/BBDO Studios: Pedestal Project

Pedestal Project Mischief @ No Fixed Address, RepresentUs and Dini von Mueffling Communications: Dictators

Dictators MullenLowe New York, UN Women, Mediahub U.S. and Mediahub U.K.: The UNseen Story

Public Service Announcement

The Advertising Council and EightBar Workforce Readiness: Find Something New

Workforce Readiness: Find Something New McKinney, Ad Council and Brady: End Family Fire - No Extra Life

End Family Fire - No Extra Life MullenLowe U.S. and Change the Ref: Shamecards

Shamecards Walton Isaacson and Association of Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing: #SeeAll

#SeeAll Wondros, Hawkfish and The Collective Education Fund: Vote to Live

Sustainability

Bank of the West, The Community, WaveMaker and Razorfish: The 1% for the Planet Account: The First Bank Account Designed for Climate Action

The 1% for the Planet Account: The First Bank Account Designed for Climate Action Chipotle, Day One Agency, BCW, Mediahub Worldwide and Zeus Jones: Can a Burrito Change the World?

Can a Burrito Change the World? Havas Chicago, Moen and Havas Media: Unlock Water for All

Unlock Water for All Joan Creative: Science Mom's "All the Experts" by Joan

Science Mom's "All the Experts" by Joan Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, Tikkun Olam Makers: TOM, Pixel Farm and Publicis Groupe: The Prescription Paper Pill Bottle

Purpose Pioneer - Agency, Brand or Nonprofit Leader