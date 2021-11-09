REVEALED: The 2021 Campaign US BIG Awards winners are in

by Campaign US Staff Added 6 hours ago

The awards gathered a group of up-and-coming creatives to celebrate the year’s best creative work.

The winners of the first annual Campaign US BIG Awards have been revealed. 

The BIG Awards are Campaign’s honorifics recognizing the best creative work produced in advertising and marketing in the past year. 2021 was the first year the program ran in the U.S.

Instead of staying with the existing playbook, Campaign US recruited a diverse panel of jurors with three to five years of experience in the industry to debate the work and lend their perspective on what makes winning creative. The goal was to draw out new points of view by giving underrepresented voices the opportunity to shape opinion.

The jurors were featured on campaignlive.com in an October feature titled Meet The Next Generation.

Campaign US celebrated the winners in our first live event since early March 2020 at Fishbowl at the Dream Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, December 1. Winners, finalists and members of our jury gathered for a night of games, cocktails, connections and celebration. 

Congratulations to all of our winners, and thank you to our jury and everyone who entered the inaugural Campaign US BIG Awards. 

We look forward to celebrating creativity with you again next fall!

The winners:

Media Excellence

Best Use of Sound
 Emerging Technology
 Experiential/Hybrid
 Gaming
 Integrated
 Out of Home
 Print
 Social Media
 Video

Product Sectors

Automotive
 B2B
 Consumer Goods
 Entertainment
 Health
 Nonprofit
 Retail/Fashion
 Tech
 Travel & Hospitality

Creative Excellence

Best Brand Film
 Best Idea for a Purpose
 Best Idea that Taps into Culture
 Best Influencer Campaign
 Best Reactive Idea
 Consistent Creative Excellence
 Creative Idea for a New Brand
 Sponsorship

