Resy honors iconic eateries in ‘The Classics Remix’ campaign

After a tough year-and-a-half plus for restaurants, reservation platform Resy is paying tribute to culinary institutions.

The campaign, called “The Classics, A Tribute to The Restaurants That Define Our Cities,” includes an editorial package with curated guides and essays penned by food writers, chefs and restaurateurs. Adrian Miller, for instance, profiles The Fort in Denver, which has celebrated indigenous culinary culture for nearly 60 years. New Orleans author C. Morgan Babst reflects on reuniting with loved ones at Galatoire's. And Deanna Ting writes a tribute to NYC culinary legend, Truman Lam, owner of Jing Fong.

“We wanted to get at this emotional bond that people have [with restaurants],” Jon Bonne, managing editor at Resy, told Campaign US. “If for some reason people hadn't been to these restaurants, [it’s helpful] to have someone who was a regular describe what is really good, and why they need to go, which is core to what we do — provide people with reasons to go and seek out restaurants.”

The editorial package, which will run on Resy’s blog, is accompanied by “The Classics Remix,” a pop-up event series presented by American Express Gold Card (American Express acquired Resy in 2019). The series pairs a top chef or restaurateur with an iconic restaurant to create a multi-course “remix” menu, available for dine-in or takeout.

“The Classics Remix” will take place over the first two weekends in November across 10 cities: Boston, Charleston, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C and London, which will be the first time that The Classics debuts internationally.

Chef and restaurateur Danny Meyer partners with Sparks Steak House in New York City, Brandon Jew (Mister Jiu’s) teams up with Zuni Café in San Francisco and Nina Compton (Compère Lapin) collaborates with Dooky Chase in New Orleans, among others.

The event series is a way for diners to experience restaurant recommendations beyond the Resy website, said Vanessa Leitman, head of experiential for Resy.

“Once we identified the markets we wanted to work with, we thought about, ‘Who is the chef that is deeply invested in that market?’ whether that means they were born and raised there, or they've owned a restaurant there for a number of years,” said Leitman. “We’d ask them, ‘What is your favorite restaurant?’ and the chefs got very excited about that.”

Resy kicked off “The Classics Remix” campaign for the first time in 2020. The event took place in eight markets and sold more than 3,600 tickets.

“We're so much more than just a utility, just a place that you go to book a restaurant,” said Leitman. “We’re a place for discovery to learn about restaurants, but we're also able to bring that into real life. And it sort of connects all the dots of who we are in the best way possible.”