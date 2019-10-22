Republica Havas amps up creative leadership with major hires from DAVID Miami after 'months interviewing top talent'

Two ECDs are leaving DAVID Miami for Republica Havas -- majorly beefing up its creative department.

Jason Wolske and Danny Alvarez will lead the agency’s creative team across a roster of major clients, effective immediately, based out of the Miami headquarters.

It follows months of interviewing top talent to find the right leadership, according to sources.

"Republica Havas is already an amazing place; we can’t wait to amplify pretty much every aspect of this incredible agency," said Wolske. "We’ve long admired Republica and are thrilled to join the family."

Alvarez added: "The fact that Jorge and Luis are both also from Miami and have built such a great agency from scratch is really inspiring. We’re also excited to collaborate with Havas and Vivendi. This is only the beginning."

During their more than 15 years of industry experience, Wolske and Alvarez have slayed roles in winning new business as well as building and maintaining client relationships.

They helped DAVID Miami win more than 25 global advertising awards for top brands, including Burger King.

Republica Havas joined the Havas network around one year ago and serves as its lead multicultural agency. This growth comes at the same time as key promotions and hires: Beatriz Pardo was promoted to art director; Ramiro Carranza, formerly with The Community, has been promoted to senior art director; Miguel Ullivarri, previously at Alma, joined the team as creative director; Jorge Calvo and Jose Ibanez joined from VMLY&R as copywriter and art director and; Bel Divi, formerly at Freixenet, relocated from New York City to serve as senior art director.

"Jason and Danny have proven to be fearless proponents of transformative creativity," said Casamayor. "Bringing in senior creative leadership that understands the importance of meaningful, culturally relevant work was paramount."

Plasencia said: "With Jason and Danny joining the family, we will continue to elevate the top-level creative product that both our clients and the industry have come to expect from us. They will be a great addition to Republica Havas and to our executive leadership team."

Paul Marobella, chairman and CEO of Havas Creative North America, added: "Having Republica as part of the Havas family over this past year has been game-changing. Their addition has positively impacted our network and clients by providing creative strategy that reflects the colorful and diverse fabric of America.

"From these significant executive creative hires who will immediately enhance Republica Havas’ creative content to executing more impactful integrations throughout the network — including Universal Music Group and Vivendi — I’m excited by what’s to come."