Report: Content marketing being squeezed by deadlines and budgets

Content marketing is in a rut, squeezed by time and budget constraints rather than customer demand according to a new study from the CMO Council.

The report, conducted in partnership with Rock Content, entitled "Turning a Creative Eye on Content ROI," discovered that 43 percent of respondents considered their own content to be hit or miss without real consistency.

Budget and the inability to measure ROI are among the major roadblocks in creating engaging content.

In fact, 36 percent of respondents can't measure the true ROI of their content products, while 43 percent weren't sure if their content was engaging their audience.

Furthermore, 47 percent lack the budget to even develop quality content.

A whopping 45 percent of respondents claim they feel "hopeless" with the current state of content marketing.

The CMO Council’s advice on improving content marketing?

When designing a content strategy, rely on data and intelligence, not budget, time and guesswork. In terms of creating content, define your content goals and tactical next steps; don’t take a shotgun approach when choosing distributions channels; and don’t rely solely on metrics when measuring content impact.

The data was based on a survey of 195 marketing leaders and eight in-depth interviews with executives from IBM, ABC Entertainment Marketing Studios, Autodesk, The Economist, Fast Company, Fuzzy Door, Guinness World Records and Boston Ballet.