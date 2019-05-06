Renters insurance gets a sexy makeover with Toggle

Welcome to Toggle.

It’s the new, sleek and sexy tool backed by Farmers Insurance that offers modern renters an easy platform to protect themselves financially.

Today, in partnership with San Francisco-based creative agency Odysseus Arms and media shop R&R Partners, Toggle launches "Protect Yourself From Yourself" -- is a self-deprecating, tongue-in-cheek reminder that fails can be found around every corner of your apartment rental.

"We are tremendously happy with how this campaign turned out," said Stephanie Lloyd, head of Toggle. "As we expand into more and more states, we’re excited about how this new campaign will remind renters about the importance of insurance and how Toggle makes it easy for renters to secure coverage.

"This was an extremely collaborative process with the OA and R&R teams. They are both great partners and are smart, effective, and great to work with."

"Adulting" -- once a joke term among Millennials -- has become reality as the cruel years of age means they’ve taken on more responsibility.

The campaign leans into the demographic’s obsession with fails, a craze synonymous with the internet.

Libby Brockhoff, founder and CEO of Odysseus Arms, said: "If you dial in on their wavelength, Millennials are no longer just a demographic, they can be their own media channel. They share, recommend and advise each other on the best products. We leveraged this critical insight when we created the campaign."

The creative ideation for the Toggle offering was driven by the agency’s unique ThirdEye audience collaboration approach. It allowed creative teams to work with the Millennial audience to develop a nuanced and intimate understanding of how to gain the attention of consumers in need of renters insurance.

The launch work for Toggle will begin with digital media and social media, rolling out across the U.S. over the course of 2019.